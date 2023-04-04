We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Huel Ready To Drink Banana 500Ml

Huel Ready To Drink Banana 500Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.70/100ml

Vegan

Banana flavour nutritionally complete drink with sweetenerBuy online from: huel.com
What is Huel?It's nutritionally complete food, which means you get all this in one bottle...Vitamins & mineralsAll 26 essentialsHigh protein20g plant-basedSlow release carbsFor energyEssential fatsOmega-3 & -6Source of fibre7g per bottlePhytonutrientsGreat stuff from plantsPlus:Low sugarYou're sweet enoughGluten-freeOf course!
100% nutritionally complete meal20g protein26 vitamins & mineralsPlant-basedLow sugarGluten-freeSuitable for vegansKosher certified - KLBD
Pack size: 500ML
Source of fibreHigh proteinLow sugar

Ingredients

Water, Pea Protein, Tapioca Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Ground Flaxseed, Medium-Chain Triglyceride Powder (from Coconut), Soluble Gluco Fibre, Micronutrient Blend*, Natural Flavourings, Brown Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Turmeric Extract, Thickener: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, *Micronutrient Blend: Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (as L-Ascorbic Acid), Magnesium Phosphate, L-Choline Bitartrate, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Vitamin K2 (as Menaquinone-7), Vitamin A (as Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin D2 (as Ergocalciferol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), D-Biotin, Selenium Yeast, Copper Gluconate, Zinc Oxide, Calcium L-Methylfolate, Chromium Picolinate

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Number of uses

This bottle contains 1 portion

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best served chilled.Shake to wake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here