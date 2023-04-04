Huel Ready To Drink Banana 500Ml

Store in a cool, dry place.Once open refrigerate and consume within 12 hours. Best before: See cap of bottle.

May contain Mustard . For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Water, Pea Protein, Tapioca Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Ground Flaxseed, Medium-Chain Triglyceride Powder (from Coconut), Soluble Gluco Fibre, Micronutrient Blend*, Natural Flavourings, Brown Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Turmeric Extract, Thickener: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, *Micronutrient Blend: Potassium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (as L-Ascorbic Acid), Magnesium Phosphate, L-Choline Bitartrate, Vitamin E (as D-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Niacin (as Niacinamide), Vitamin K2 (as Menaquinone-7), Vitamin A (as Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin D2 (as Ergocalciferol), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Riboflavin, Thiamin Mononitrate, Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin), D-Biotin, Selenium Yeast, Copper Gluconate, Zinc Oxide, Calcium L-Methylfolate, Chromium Picolinate

It's nutritionally complete food, which means you get all this in one bottle...

Vitamins & minerals All 26 essentials High protein 20g plant-based Slow release carbs For energy Essential fats Omega-3 & -6 Source of fibre 7g per bottle Phytonutrients Great stuff from plants Plus: Low sugar You're sweet enough Gluten-free Of course!

