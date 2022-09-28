We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken In A Creamy Mushroom & Bacon Sauce 400G

2.8(4)Write a review
Finest Dinner for Two - Main

£6.00
£15.00/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1097kJ
262kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10.9g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.33g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 600kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast in a creamy sauce with mushrooms and smoked bacon.
  • Tender British chicken breast in a creamy white wine sauce finished with beechwood roasted bacon and mushrooms. Tender British chicken breast with roasted mushrooms and beechwood roasted bacon in a creamy white wine sauce. The sauce is finished with Dijon mustard, Cheddar cheese, parsley and rosemary for a full bodied flavour.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (53%), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Mushroom, Onion, Smoked Bacon (2%)[Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Potassium Nitrate]), Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, White Wine, Chicken Extract, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Black Mustard Seed, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Rosemary, Spirit Vinegar, Thyme, Black Pepper, Sugar, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (183g**)
Energy600kJ / 143kcal1097kJ / 262kcal
Fat6.0g10.9g
Saturates2.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate3.5g6.4g
Sugars1.2g2.2g
Fibre0.8g1.5g
Protein18.4g33.7g
Salt0.73g1.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 365g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

The worst Ready meal have every tasted

1 stars

This is the most awful ready meal I have ever had. I would say tasted but it had none. It had no flavor

Really tasty. My husband was raving about this and

4 stars

Really tasty. My husband was raving about this and he's not a huge chicken fan. Although I do feel portion was on small side will definitely buy again when on meal deal

Disappointing, poor value as very little chicken

2 stars

Nice flaky pastry and the taste of the sauce sauce was ok but nothing special. A very disappointing pie. I gave it two stars as there was very little chicken in the pie and the bacon was just in the flavour no actual bacon to be seen. I feel this is poor show Tesco as it is very poor value for money and quality. How can you qualify this as “Finest”?

Great!

4 stars

Really tasty, lovely flavoursome sauce. Could do with a bit more sauce, and a bit more chicken! but definitely one of the best meal deal main course we have had .

