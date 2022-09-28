Tesco Finest Chicken In A Creamy Mushroom & Bacon Sauce 400G

The worst Ready meal have every tasted
This is the most awful ready meal I have ever had. I would say tasted but it had none. It had no flavor
Really tasty. My husband was raving about this and he's not a huge chicken fan. Although I do feel portion was on small side will definitely buy again when on meal deal
Disappointing, poor value as very little chicken
Nice flaky pastry and the taste of the sauce sauce was ok but nothing special. A very disappointing pie. I gave it two stars as there was very little chicken in the pie and the bacon was just in the flavour no actual bacon to be seen. I feel this is poor show Tesco as it is very poor value for money and quality. How can you qualify this as “Finest”?
Great!
Really tasty, lovely flavoursome sauce. Could do with a bit more sauce, and a bit more chicken! but definitely one of the best meal deal main course we have had .