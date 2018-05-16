New
Quality Street Matchmakers Caramel Coffee 120G
Product Description
- Caramel macchiato flavour chocolates with skimmed milk chocolate, dark chocolate and boiled sugar pieces.
- Remember to enjoy chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Quality Street® is suitable for vegetarians. The chocolate used in Quality Street® has been produced under The Nestlé Cocoa Plan™, which works with UTZ Certified to support cocoa farmers for better chocolate. www.qualitystreet.co.uk www.facebook.com/qualitystreet www.nestlecocoaplan.com www.twitter.com/qualitystreetuk
- Matchmakers Caramel cofee chocolate sticks are full of crunchy flavoured pieces in a blend of milk and dark chocolate that are free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. It makes this box of thin sticks perfect for nibbling and sharing. Matchmakers are part of the QUALITY STREET family. QUALITY STREET was originally made in Norwich, and is now produced in Halifax in Yorkshire. Matchmakers are made Newcastle in the North East. The heritage of QUALITY STREET began when everyone's favourite chocolate selection was created by the Mackintosh family in 1936. John Mackintosh had a successful confectionery business, driven by his wife's invention of a new, delicious kind of sweet - chewy toffee. This toffee soon became a firm favourite, and the business grew sucessfully when Harold Mackintosh inherited it from his Father. It was then that the QUALITY STREET brand was born, inspired by the J.M. Barrie play of the same name, the brand became synonymous with quality in confectionery and took it's place in the nation's heart. The multicolour jewel like wrappers, the pop of the tin, and the smell and taste of the unique assortment of iconic chocolates and toffees mean QUALITY STREET remains a central part of family celebrations both in the UK and around the world.
- Have you tried our indulgent QUALITY STREET INTRIGUE Truffles? Availble in Salted Caramel, Orange and Praline the perfect gift wrapped in intrigue
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nutritional Compass ®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- QUALITY STREET Matchmakers contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Nibbly nobbly chocolate sticks with intense Caramel Coffee flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Chocolate and Plain Chocolate contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Sticks = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 9 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 sticks
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2041kJ
|271kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|487kcal
|65kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|21.2g
|2.8g
|70g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|12.5g
|1.7g
|20g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|68.4g
|9.1g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|62.1g
|8.3g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 9 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.