Tesco Thai Yellow Chicken Curry With Js/Rice 400G

Ok but probably wouldn’t buy again.
The sauce was very wet, with a good quantity of meat, but not much else. A good quantity of rice.
Delicious
It was delicious and was similar to Katsu curry. Will definitely buy it again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Coconut, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Sugar, Onion, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cornflour, Galangal, Salt, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seed, Tamarind Paste, Fennel Seed, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Basil, Cumin Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Made using Thai chicken.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (363g**)
|Energy
|502kJ / 119kcal
|1822kJ / 432kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|59.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.3g
|26.5g
|Salt
|0.45g
|1.63g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Average of 4.5 stars
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
