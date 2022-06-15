We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Thai Yellow Chicken Curry With Js/Rice 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Thai Yellow Chicken Curry With Js/Rice 400G
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
1822kJ
432kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
9.6g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

low

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.63g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast in a coconut, lime leaf and fennel sauce with cooked jasmine rice.
  • Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Thai flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with lime leaf & fennel
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Cooked Chicken Breast (18%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch], Water, Coconut, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Sugar, Onion, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Cornflour, Galangal, Salt, Lime Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Lemongrass, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Lime Leaf, Shallot, Sugar, Green Chilli Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seed, Tamarind Paste, Fennel Seed, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Basil, Cumin Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove label and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Remove label and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (363g**)
Energy502kJ / 119kcal1822kJ / 432kcal
Fat2.6g9.6g
Saturates1.3g4.6g
Carbohydrate16.3g59.0g
Sugars1.9g6.8g
Fibre0.5g1.8g
Protein7.3g26.5g
Salt0.45g1.63g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Ok but probably wouldn’t buy again.

4 stars

The sauce was very wet, with a good quantity of meat, but not much else. A good quantity of rice.

Delicious

5 stars

It was delicious and was similar to Katsu curry. Will definitely buy it again.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here