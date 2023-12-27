Rimmel Kind & Free Tint Foundation Mocha 30Ml

RIMMEL KIND & FREE TINT FNDTN MOCHA 30ML

Introducing Rimmel London Kind & Free Skin Tint. Vegan & clean, the lightweight formula evens & perfects skin for a natural finish with light-medium coverage. Infused with an antioxidant vitamin complex (E & B5) and aloe vera, the formula gives skin the moisturisation it needs for a fresh, healthy-looking glow. It is free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients & perfume. The packaging is also made with recycled materials* which is kinder to the environment. *PCR total pack 12%(including pack) & 23% excluding cap

Lightweight and moisturising formula Natural finish with light-medium coverage Infused with antioxidants vitamin complex E & B5 and aloe vera Vegan & clean: made with 77% ingredients of natural origins Free from mineral oil & perfume Packaging is made of recycled materials PCR total pack 12% (including pack) & 23% excluding cap

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Glycerin, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Oxide [Nano], Tri(Polyglyceryl-3/Lauryl) Hydrogenated Trilinoleate, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Silica, Cetyl PEG/PPG-10/1 Dimethicone, Mica, Propylene Carbonate, Tocopherol, Panthenol, Sodium Benzoate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Chlorphenesin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Methicone, Pantolactone, BHT, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [May contain+/-: Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, Ci 77499)]

Net Contents

30ml

