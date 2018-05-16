Tesco 2 Gammon Steaks With Rarebit Cheese Melt 300G

- Energy602kJ 143kcal7%
Product Description
- Unsmoked topside steaks with added water and a rarebit cheese melt
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers continually to improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Topside steaks with tangy cheese, mustard, brown ale & Worcester sauce melt
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Rarebit Cheese Pellet (6%) [Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mustard (Water, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Pimento, Turmeric), Brown Ale (Water, Malted Barley, Malted Barley Extract, Sucrose, Hops, Hop Extract), Worcester Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, White Sugar, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Powder, Chilli, Paprika, Cumin, Salt, Oregano, Garlic, Clove, Ginger Purée), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch], Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove outer packaging. Place pellets to one side. GRILL: 12 minutes. Pre-heat the grill to medium high, place the steaks onto a grill pan, retaining the melt pellets to one side. Place the steaks under the grill for 8 minutes turning once during cooking. After 8 minutes remove the grill pan from the grill and turn down to medium heat. Place a pellet on to each steak and return to the grill for 4 minutes. Once cooked allow to rest for a 1 minute then serve.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (100g**)
|Energy
|602kJ / 143kcal
|602kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|27.4g
|27.4g
|Salt
|2.6g
|2.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 200g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
