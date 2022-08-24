Belazu Zhoug Paste 130G
Product Description
- Paste Made with Coriander and Parsley
- Bold and herbal with coriander, parsley and fragrant cloves
- Chilli rating - 1
- Great taste 2016
- Add drama to every bite
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil, Coriander (31%), Water, Parsley (9%), Salt, Dried Jalapeno Peppers, Garlic Puree, Cloves, Basil, Cardamom, Cumin, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Storage
Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 4 Weeks.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Recommendation
- Use towards the end of cooking, to keep the fresh flavour
Name and address
- Belazu Ingredient Company,
- 74 Long Drive,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 8LZ.
- WJFG Europe SLU,
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1225kJ 298kcal
|Fat
|30.5g
|Of which Saturates
|4.1g
|Carbohydrates
|3g
|Of which Sugars
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|3g
