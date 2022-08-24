We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Belazu Zhoug Paste 130G

Belazu Zhoug Paste 130G
£2.70
£0.21/10g

Product Description

  • Paste Made with Coriander and Parsley
  • Bold and herbal with coriander, parsley and fragrant cloves
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Great taste 2016
  • Add drama to every bite
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Coriander (31%), Water, Parsley (9%), Salt, Dried Jalapeno Peppers, Garlic Puree, Cloves, Basil, Cardamom, Cumin, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Once Opened, Keep Refrigerated for Up to 4 Weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Use towards the end of cooking, to keep the fresh flavour

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • WJFG Europe SLU,

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1225kJ 298kcal
Fat30.5g
Of which Saturates4.1g
Carbohydrates3g
Of which Sugars1.6g
Fibre2.1g
Protein1.6g
Salt3g
