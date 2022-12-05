We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Angelo Taurini Clementine Bucks Fizz 75Cl

4.2(4)Write a review
image 1 of Angelo Taurini Clementine Bucks Fizz 75Cl
£4.00
£4.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Aromatised and aerated wine product cocktail
  • Refreshing and fizzy cocktail with clementine flavour
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

4% vol

Producer

Les Grands Chais de France

Type of Closure

Other

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not Applicable

Vinification Details

  • Mechanical harvests carried out at night in order to preserve the organoleptic characteristics of the AIren grape variety and to avoid the oxidation of the juices.

History

  • As soon as the grapes are received in the cellar, the berries are cooled using a tubular exchanger and then sent directly to a pneumatic press. A very fine and aromatic first juice flows from it, this is called free-run juice. Then the pressing cycle is started, the press juice flows, it is isolated. The musts are then placed in thermo-regulated stainless steel tanks.

Regional Information

  • A settling by flotation is carried out in order to clean the musts and leave them in conditions of optimal cleanliness and turbidity for fermentation (ntu> 100). This clean juice is then fermented at a controlled temperature between 14 and 16 ° C, low temperatures which promote aromatic extraction. Fermentation lasts about 10 days.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Produced in France

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • GCF,
  • At 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Return to

  • GCF,
  • At 33720 Landiras,
  • France.

Net Contents

75cl

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Fantastic Clementine bucks fizz

5 stars

Clementine bucks fizz was lovely and refreshing great on its own or with a meal. Would definitely buy this again. Great price too a change from normal bucks fizz love it. Thank you Tesco

Tasty

4 stars

This was a overly refreshing Buck’s Fizz, nicely balanced with the right amount of sweetness

Lovely and fruity

5 stars

Tasty clementine juice. I think it’s nicer than last year’s blood orange Buck’s Fizz.

Not that much better/different than Tesco's own.

3 stars

Not that much better/different than Tesco's own. I do hope this hast replaced the lovely Blood Orange Bucks Fizz that they sold last year.

