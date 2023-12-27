Rimmel Kind & Free Powder 020 Light 10g

Swirl a fluffy brush across the powder and gently sweep across areas of the face you want to stop shine, usually forehead, nose & chin. Alternatively sweep a powder sponge across the powder and tap onto face. Can be used to set under eye make-up.

Natural finish for a mattified glow Lightweight & long-lasting formula with aloe vera Vegan & clean: Made with 94% ingredients of natural origin Free from mineral oil & perfume Packaging is made of recycled materials PCR total pack 27%

Introducing Rimmel London Kind & Free Pressed Powder. Vegan & clean, this lightweight & long-lasting Pressed Powder formulated with aloe vera won't cake and delivers a fresh, natural-looking mattified glow. It is free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients & perfume. The packaging is also made with recycled materials* which is kinder to the environment.

