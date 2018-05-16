Aero Snowy White Milk Chocolate Bar 90G
- Energy286kJ 68kcal3%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars7.8g9%
- Salt0.03g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2224kJ
Product Description
- Smooth milk chocolate filled with vanilla flavoured bubbles.
- Smooth white chocolate bubbles.
- Good to remember…
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Feel the bubbles melt ®
- AERO Snowy White Block is an uplifting combination of white bubbles encased in a delicious milk chocolate shell, in a big share bar size. What makes AERO so deliciously special? It's the chocolate bubbles that are designed to melt effortlessly in your mouth. Aero® is a much-loved chocolate brand and is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as Dark & Milk joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
- When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
- Have you tried the AERO Snowbubbles Sharing Bag? Combining a smooth half milk chocolate half white shell with a light bubbley vanilla centre, Aero® Snowbubbles are perfect for moments between friends at Christmas.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- AERO Snowy White Block is an uplifting combination of white bubbles encased in a delicious milk chocolate shell, in a big share bar size
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Pieces = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains 7 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604,
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 4 pieces
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2224kJ
|286kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|68kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|29.6g
|3.8g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.6g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|7.8g
|260g
|3%
|of which: sugars
|60.5g
|7.8g
|90g
|9%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 7 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
