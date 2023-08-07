Sally Hansen Spa Collection Revive Nail Mask 8Ml

Sally Hansen Spa Collctn Revive Nail Mask 8ml

Sally Hansen Spa Collection Peel-Off Nail Mask provides instant relief for rough, dry nails and conditions cuticles. Our formula, infused with Hyaluronic Acid, helps to condition splitting, cracking cuticles by softening and smoothing skin. While providing instant relief for rough, dry nails.

Convenient and easy-to-use nail mask Infused with natural polysaccharide which helps defend against dryness by forming a moisture retaining film Skin and cuticles feel instantly nourished Nails are visibly healthier looking Skin, cuticles and nails perfectly prepped for manicure Visible improvement of skin and nails with consistent use

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Glycerin, Kaolin, Mica, Pullulan, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Salicylate, Carbomer, Gold, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Lecithin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Linalool, Silica, Sodium Acetate, Tin Oxide, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491)

Net Contents

26ml

Preparation and Usage