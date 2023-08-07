We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sally Hansen Spa Collection Revive Nail Mask 8Ml

3.6(984)
£10.00

£125.00/100ml

Sally Hansen Spa Collctn Revive Nail Mask 8ml
Sally Hansen Spa Collection Peel-Off Nail Mask provides instant relief for rough, dry nails and conditions cuticles. Our formula, infused with Hyaluronic Acid, helps to condition splitting, cracking cuticles by softening and smoothing skin. While providing instant relief for rough, dry nails.
Convenient and easy-to-use nail maskInfused with natural polysaccharide which helps defend against dryness by forming a moisture retaining filmSkin and cuticles feel instantly nourishedNails are visibly healthier lookingSkin, cuticles and nails perfectly prepped for manicureVisible improvement of skin and nails with consistent use
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Glycerin, Kaolin, Mica, Pullulan, Diisopropyl Sebacate, Polysorbate 20, Benzyl Salicylate, Carbomer, Gold, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Lecithin, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Linalool, Silica, Sodium Acetate, Tin Oxide, Triethanolamine, Xanthan Gum, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum/Fragrance, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491)

Net Contents

26ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Squeeze a small amount of product on to each nailStep 2: Smooth a thin layer over nail, cuticle, and tip of finger. Let dry for 15 minutesStep 3: Gently peel away, rinse hands thoroughly. Wipe applicator tip clean with a dry cloth, replace cap after use

