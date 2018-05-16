Kit Kat Chunky Chocolate Selection Box 221.5G
New
Product Description
- Crispy wafer fingers covered with thick milk chocolate (68%). Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%). Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (18%) covered with milk chocolate (60%). Crispy wafer finger with salted caramel and popcorn flavoured filling, with salted and roasted corn (2%), covered in milk chocolate (59%).
- This selection box makes the perfect gift! Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Salted Caramel Popcorn.
- KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.
- You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars
- 2x KITKAT Chunky Milk, 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, 1x KITKAT Chunky White, 2x KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn
- Have you tried KitKat Santa?
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa, Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities. Find out more at ra.org
- KitKat Chunky White, KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter - Contains 1 servings
- KitKat Chunky Milk, KitKat Chunky Salted Caramel Popcorn - Contains 2 servings
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 221.5G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Insert. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact Us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
Net Contents
221.5g
- 2x KitKat Chunky Milk
- 2x KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough
- 1x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter
- 1x KitKat Chunky White
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2196kJ 878kJ 8400kJ - 525kcal 210kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 28.1g 11.3g 70g 16% of which: saturates 16.2g 6.5g 20g 33% Carbohydrate 59.4g 23.8g 260g 9% of which: sugars 47.7g 19.1g 90g 21% Fibre 0.9g 0.3g - - Protein 8.2g 3.3g 50g 7% Salt 0.27g 0.11g 6g 2% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Salted and Roasted Corn (Corn Kernel Pieces, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Butter (from Milk), Salt, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2195kJ 922kJ 8400kJ - 525kcal 221kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 29.5g 12.4g 70g 18% of which: saturates 16.2g 6.8g 20g 34% Carbohydrate 55.5g 23.3g 260g 9% of which: sugars 45.8g 19.2g 90g 21% Fibre 2.1g 0.9g - - Protein 8.4g 3.5g 50g 7% Salt 0.41g 0.17g 6g 3% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Ground Roasted Peanuts (9.6%), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Peanut Flour (1.8%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2206kJ 742kJ 8400kJ - 528kcal 178kcal 2000kcal 9% Fat 30.0g 10.0g 70g 14% of which: saturates 15.2g 5.1g 20g 26% Carbohydrate 52.5g 17.6g 260g 7% of which: sugars 42.9g 14.4g 90g 16% Fibre 2.9g 1.0g - - Protein 10.6g 3.6g 50g 7% Salt 0.59g 0.20g 6g 3% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* % RI* Energy 2168kJ 694kJ 8400kJ - 518kcal 166kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 27.3g 8.7g 70g 12% of which: saturates 15.4g 4.9g 20g 25% Carbohydrate 58.6g 18.7g 260g 7% of which: sugars 46.5g 14.9g 90g 17% Fibre 2.3g 0.7g - - Protein 8.2g 2.6g 50g 5% Salt 0.20g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
