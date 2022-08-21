We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hobgoblin Ipa 4X440ml

image 1 of Hobgoblin Ipa 4X440ml
£5.00
£2.84/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • There are IPAs and there are legendary IPAs. Ours is legendary. Prepare for an intense tropical explosion of zesty oranges, grapefruit, honey and juicy bitterness. Winner of the world's best IPA award. Like we said, legendary.
  • Jon Tillson - Head Brewer
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

England

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base

Produce of

Product of England

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,

Return to

  • www.wychwood.co.uk
  • Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Co. Ltd.,
  • Wychwood Brewery,
  • Witney,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX28 4DP,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 284ml (1/2 pint):
Energy190kJ / 45kcal540kJ / 128kcal
2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Nice refreshing beer However orange grapefruit hon

3 stars

Nice refreshing beer However orange grapefruit honey rather exaggerated.

Great tasting and glad it's on offer

5 stars

Great tasting and glad it's on offer

