Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso 750Ml

Delicious and moorish, such lovely rich intense flavours with a velvet like finish. My new favourite Italian red.
Tastes like Gordens foul mouth!....this is Not a "table wine "
Full of flavour, big and juicy Italian red
Absolutely delicious. A beautiful, big Italian red fit for any table!
I was a bit sceptical at first for a chef like Gordon Ramsay adventuring into wines.But i was a bit intrigued by the blends of the three grapes put toghether and after one glass wasn’t disappointed, they work really well! A bit young still but a great wine with a reasonable price tag for a tuscan wine Pity for the screw cap as i think it might gets better with age.
Avoid
For such an accomplished chef you would think that he would know what good wine tastes like. Awful cheap tasting wine!!!!!! Would not recommend.
10/10 would buy again
a very lovely and flavoursome wine, wouldn’t expect less, great for the price on clubcard, highly recommend for an italian wine 🍷