Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso 750Ml

3.7(6)Write a review
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gordon Ramsay Intenso Rosso 750Ml
  • This wine is an intense ruby red in colour with aromas of fresh redcurrant, blackberry and a touch of flint. This wine has depth and texture on the palate with approachable tannins and a soft and succulent finish. Pair with grilled Tuscan steak or a rich tomato ragu
  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowed Italian winemaker. Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends.
  • This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing region, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Buontalenti SRL

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alberto Antonini

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • The red grapes are gently destemmed and crushed and go through a 48 hours “cold soak” at 12 Celsius degrees before starting the fermentation which allows a nice extraction from the skins of soft tannins and bright, refreshing red fruit. Fermentation happens at around 25°C and the cap of skins is kept constantly wet with frequent and short pumpings over to avoid overextractions. Maturation is done in a mix of concrete, stainless steel tanks and Big Oak Casks for 9-12 months.

History

  • Multi-Michelin starred chef, Gordon Ramsay, has opened a string of successful restaurants across the globe. Selecting the wines to match his menus is as important to Gordon as perfecting the dishes themselves. He has worked in partnership with renowned Italian winemaker Alberto Antonini to source these unique blends. This contemporary range of Italian table wines from some of the country's best wine growing regions, combines Gordon's passion with the heart and soul of Italian winemaking.

Regional Information

  • A unique cross regional blend from the rugged coastal region of Abruzzo famed for its reliability to produce consistent and good quality wines with Tuscan Vermentino bringing minerality and freshness to the blend. The average age of the vineyards is 10 years with the fruit picked using a combination of hand and machine harvest

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Italy

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • By:
  • W1745,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Benchmark Drinks Ltd,
  • SW18 1DD.
  • Benchmark Drinks Europe,
  • T12 T0CT,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Delicious and moorish with a velvet like finish.

5 stars

Delicious and moorish, such lovely rich intense flavours with a velvet like finish. My new favourite Italian red.

Tastes like Gordens foul mouth!....this is Not a

1 stars

Tastes like Gordens foul mouth!....this is Not a "table wine "

Full of flavour, big and juicy Italian red

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. A beautiful, big Italian red fit for any table!

I was a bit sceptical at first for a chef like Gor

5 stars

I was a bit sceptical at first for a chef like Gordon Ramsay adventuring into wines.But i was a bit intrigued by the blends of the three grapes put toghether and after one glass wasn’t disappointed, they work really well! A bit young still but a great wine with a reasonable price tag for a tuscan wine Pity for the screw cap as i think it might gets better with age.

Avoid

1 stars

For such an accomplished chef you would think that he would know what good wine tastes like. Awful cheap tasting wine!!!!!! Would not recommend.

10/10 would buy again

5 stars

a very lovely and flavoursome wine, wouldn’t expect less, great for the price on clubcard, highly recommend for an italian wine 🍷

