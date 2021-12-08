Cadbury Milk Chocolate Tree Decoration 108G

Too small
So tiny for the price. What happened to the Cadbury’s square ones I’ve been buying for the last few years they were a much better size and better value. They don’t taste too bad but are just too small!
Absolutely tiny!
Absolutely tiny! Ordered for online delivery. If I had seen this box in the shop, I wouldn't have bought. Each ball is about the size of a small malteser. Will look lost on my Christmas Tree. Even at discounted Clubcard price, they are very mucn overpriced Won't buy again
Prepare to be disappointed.
Deceptively small, about the size of a cherry and hollow. Although you get 18, they’re a bit pricey for what you get and it could be the wrapper, but they didn’t taste of regular Cadbury’s chocolate and believe me, I know what I’m talking about! As far as I can see, these have replaced the more traditional tree chox we’ve all bought over the last several years and that’s a great shame!