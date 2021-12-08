We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Milk Chocolate Tree Decoration 108G

2(3)Write a review
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Tree Decoration 108G
£3.00
£2.73/100g

3 x 18 g = 1 Portion

Energy
406kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2255 kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate baubles.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 18 Chocolate Baubles**
  • ** Approximate number of units per pack. Contents may not include all designs shown.
  • Unwrap a Good Habit
  • Let's Recycle
  • Carton/Tray - Recycle
  • Wraps - Not Recycle
  • Learn more at recyclenow.com
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.11KG

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Milk Solids 20% min., Cocoa Solids 20% min., Contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Egg and Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

3 x 18 g = 1 Portion. Approx. 18 chocolates baubles; 1 portion (18 g) = 3 pieces; approx. 6 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

108g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g18 g% * / 18 g
Energy2255 kJ406 kJ
-540 kcal97 kcal5 %
Fat32 g5.7 g8 %
of which Saturates18 g3.3 g16 %
Carbohydrate56 g10 g4 %
of which Sugars55 g9.9 g11 %
Fibre2.1 g0.4 g-
Protein7.2 g1.3 g3 %
Salt0.23 g0.04 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Chocolates & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Too small

2 stars

So tiny for the price. What happened to the Cadbury’s square ones I’ve been buying for the last few years they were a much better size and better value. They don’t taste too bad but are just too small!

Absolutely tiny!

1 stars

Absolutely tiny! Ordered for online delivery. If I had seen this box in the shop, I wouldn't have bought. Each ball is about the size of a small malteser. Will look lost on my Christmas Tree. Even at discounted Clubcard price, they are very mucn overpriced Won't buy again

Prepare to be disappointed.

3 stars

Deceptively small, about the size of a cherry and hollow. Although you get 18, they’re a bit pricey for what you get and it could be the wrapper, but they didn’t taste of regular Cadbury’s chocolate and believe me, I know what I’m talking about! As far as I can see, these have replaced the more traditional tree chox we’ve all bought over the last several years and that’s a great shame!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here