Birds Eye Chicken Shop Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To Prepare...

Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.

Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Medium Grill 12 Mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: Fan 200°c, Gas Mark 7 15 Mins

Pre-heat the oven.

Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.

Cook until crisp and golden.

