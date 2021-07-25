Birds Eye Chicken Shop Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G

The Picture is Faked
Review from Iglo
This is a false picture after it cooked it goes brown
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g
Chicken Breast (51%), Water, Flour (Wheat, Maize, Rice), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Starch (Maize, Wheat), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 12 Mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 200°c, Gas Mark 7 15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
This Pack Contains 3 Portions
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g
|Per 5 Nuggets Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1066kJ
|1066kJ
|- kcal
|255kcal
|255kcal
|Fat
|13g
|13g
|- of which Saturates
|1.6g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|21g
|- of which Sugars
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|13g
|13g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.97g
|-
|-
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
