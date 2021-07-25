We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Birds Eye Chicken Shop Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G

Birds Eye Chicken Shop Battered Chicken Nuggets 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

New

Per 5 nuggets oven baked provides:
  • Energy1066kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.97g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g

Product Description

  • Nuggets formed from chopped marinated chicken breast meat, coated in a light batter, lightly fried.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 51% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 49% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
  • Who Doesn't Love a Chicken Takeaway?
  • With our new Chicken Shop™ range you can now have delicious takeaway chicken straight from your freezer! Our nuggets are made from 100% chicken breast, wrapped in a golden batter coating.
  • Recycle
  • 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
  • Made from 100% Chicken Breast
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (51%), Water, Flour (Wheat, Maize, Rice), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Starch (Maize, Wheat), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Palm Oil, Lactose (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your Chicken Nuggets contain raw meat, please ensure that they are Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Grill
Instructions: Medium Grill 12 Mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Oven cook
Instructions: Fan 200°c, Gas Mark 7 15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains 3 Portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  Birds Eye Ireland,
  Monread Rd,
  Naas, Co.,
  Kildare,
  W91 HE67,
  Ireland.

Return to

  • Careline Information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas, Co.,
  • Kildare,
  • W91 HE67,
  • Ireland.
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100gPer 5 Nuggets Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ1066kJ1066kJ
- kcal255kcal255kcal
Fat13g13g
- of which Saturates1.6g1.7g
Carbohydrate21g21g
- of which Sugars0.5g0.5g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein13g13g
Salt0.96g0.97g
This Pack Contains 3 Portions--

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

The Picture is Faked

1 stars

Review from Iglo

This is a false picture after it cooked it goes brown

