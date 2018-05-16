Tesco 2 Cinnamon Buns

- Energy1843kJ 439kcal22%
Product Description
- 2 Buns swirled with cinnamon filling, topped with cream cheese flavoured icing and dusted with cinnamon powder.
- Our cinnamon buns are hand dipped in icing, and best enjoyed as part of an indulgent breakfast.
- Hand finished Swirled with cinnamon and topped with a rich cream cheese flavoured icing
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Cream Cheese Flavoured Icing (20%) [Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant (Sorbitol), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Palm Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Annatto Norbixin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Cinnamon Filling (10%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Soft Brown Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Cinnamon Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Egg White, Cane Molasses, Salt, Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk)], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Annatto Norbixin), Vitamin A.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bun (118g)
|Energy
|1562kJ / 372kcal
|1843kJ / 439kcal
|Fat
|15.0g
|17.7g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52.3g
|61.7g
|Sugars
|22.6g
|26.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
