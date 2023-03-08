Tesco Health Nicotine 2Mg Gum 96S

Nicotine 2mg Medicated Chewing Gum

Stop smoking aid. For those who smoke less than 20 cigarettes per day. 96 Gums Sugar Free. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use. This chewing gum is suitable for smokers who smoke less than 20 cigarettes per day. The chewing gum relieves and/or prevents nicotine withdrawal symptoms, including cravings associated with stopping smoking or cutting down the number of cigarettes smoked. It can be used to replace all of your cigarettes or to replace cigarettes in certain situations.

Net Contents

96

Preparation and Usage