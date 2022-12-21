We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Garner's Pickled Cauliflower With Ginger & Turmeric 450G

4.9(10)Write a review
Garner's Pickled Cauliflower With Ginger & Turmeric 450G
£3.90
£1.86/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Cauliflower Pickled in Vinegar with Spices
  • For more information and recipe inspiration go to www.pickledonionlovers.com
  • Vibrant and versatile, Garner's pickled cauliflower is perfect for serving with curry or to add an extra zing and flavour to salmon.
  • The Ultimate Taste & Crunch
  • Cauliflower Florets, Pickled in A Tangy Vinegar Infused with Turmeric & Ginger
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Cauliflower (49%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Bell Peppers, Cumin Seeds, Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Turmeric Oleoresin, Ginger Oleoresin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 4 weeks. Keep away from sunlight.For Best Before End, See Lid

Number of uses

Approx 4 servings

Name and address

  • Garner's,
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • Garner's,
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Drained weight

210g

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g (drained)
Energy236kJ/56kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which Saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.3g
of which Sugars11.8g
Fibre1.8g
Protein0.7g
Salt0.71g
View all Pickled Onions & Pickled Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

YES!!

5 stars

The only pickles I eat are gherkins but saw this on offer, sounded intriguing, bought some. So glad I did! Good size florets, delicious ginger flavour but not overpowering, a tad on the sweet side. Would think it could accompany almost anything. I'm buying another one as I've nearly polished off the first one after a week!

Delicious for anyone who likes pickles.

5 stars

My husband loves it, but I don't like pickles, so have no opinion myself.

Cauliflower with ginger and turmeric

5 stars

Excellent quality and something different

Perfect Balance

5 stars

This pickled cauliflower is lovely, not harsh like I thought it was going to be, it has a sweet tang infused with the turmeric and ginger, the perfect balance in my opinion, I wouldn't change anything about it.

This product is good quality. Vegetables are crisp

5 stars

This product is good quality. Vegetables are crisp and crunchy, full of flavour. It can be used as a great add on for salad or add as a side dish to curry or pep up a sandwich. I bought the product because it sounded interesting and spicy.

Nice

4 stars

It was nice but expensive

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious. Crunchy, perfectly spiced - we love it. Great as a side with curry, but so versatile, it goes with cheese and numerous other things.

Well worth the price

5 stars

I loved these pickles.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! The flavour is delicate, the crunch is extremely pleasurable, and the vinegar is tangy, but not tart. One bite and I knew this would be a staple in my house from now on. Great discovery! Thank you for stocking it, Tesco.

Outstanding. Much prefer this to pickled onions to

5 stars

Outstanding. Much prefer this to pickled onions to have with cheese.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here