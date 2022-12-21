Garner's Pickled Cauliflower With Ginger & Turmeric 450G

YES!!
The only pickles I eat are gherkins but saw this on offer, sounded intriguing, bought some. So glad I did! Good size florets, delicious ginger flavour but not overpowering, a tad on the sweet side. Would think it could accompany almost anything. I'm buying another one as I've nearly polished off the first one after a week!
My husband loves it, but I don't like pickles, so have no opinion myself.
Cauliflower with ginger and turmeric
This pickled cauliflower is lovely, not harsh like I thought it was going to be, it has a sweet tang infused with the turmeric and ginger, the perfect balance in my opinion, I wouldn't change anything about it.
This product is good quality. Vegetables are crisp and crunchy, full of flavour. It can be used as a great add on for salad or add as a side dish to curry or pep up a sandwich. I bought the product because it sounded interesting and spicy.
Delicious. Crunchy, perfectly spiced - we love it. Great as a side with curry, but so versatile, it goes with cheese and numerous other things.
Absolutely delicious! The flavour is delicate, the crunch is extremely pleasurable, and the vinegar is tangy, but not tart. One bite and I knew this would be a staple in my house from now on. Great discovery! Thank you for stocking it, Tesco.
Outstanding. Much prefer this to pickled onions to have with cheese.