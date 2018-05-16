Tesco Meat & Vegetable Lamb Mince 250G

- Energy662kJ 158kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ / 167kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned lamb mince blended with carrot, butternut squash and onion. Lamb mince: typical percentage fat content under 10% and collagen/meat protein ratio under 15%.
- Lamb lightly seasoned and perfectly blended with carrot, onion & butternut squash.
- Packed with 30% veg.
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Lamb (63%), Vegetables (31%), Rice Flour, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Chicory Fibre, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper Extract, Flavouring.
Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Butternut Squash, Onion.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Made using fresh and frozen meat, Packaged in a protective atmosphere, Minced meat products require thorough cooking prior to consumption
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (95g**)
|Energy
|696kJ / 167kcal
|662kJ / 158kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|8.2g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.2g
|14.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 190g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.