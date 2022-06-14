Taittinger Champagne Nocturne Sec 750Ml

Taittinger is one of the last great Champagne Houses to remain independent and is owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. The family are guardians of Taittinger's style, quality and integrity. The hallmark of their fine Champagnes is the high proportion of Chardonnay used in their winemaking which is key, in the Champagne region, for producing wines of great elegance and finesse. Additionally, with its vineyard ownership of 288 ha (one of the largest in Champagne), Taittinger can guarantee a flawless signature, and wines heralded worldwide for their consistent quality.
Nocturne is a 'Sec' Champagne, blended from 40% Chardonnay, 60% Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. Sourced from more than 30 different 'crus' or villages, this off-dry wine, with its soft and mellow, orchard fruit characters is perfect to enjoy throughout the evening and beyond.
Wine of France
Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
Contains Sulphites
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Champagne Taittinger
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Alexandre Ponnavoy
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier
Vinification Details
Taittinger Nocturne is a 'Sec' Champagne made from 40% Chardonnay and 60% Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. The finished blend includes over 30 'crus'. The wine is aged on its lees for at least 4 years, often longer, before being 'disgorged'. A dosage of 17.5g of cane sugar per litre is then added. This dosage is twice that of Taittinger Brut Réserve NV.
History
Champagne Taittinger's origins date back to 1734. The Taittinger link was established in 1931 when Pierre Taittinger acquired the House. He was stationed at the Château de la Marquetterie when serving in the 1st World War and fell in love with the property and its vineyards and eventually purchased the company. Today, the Reims based House is one of the few key Champagne houses to remain owned and actively managed by the family named on the label.
Regional Information
The Champagne wine region is famous for its excellent sparkling wines. It is the most northerly wine growing region in France and its unique chalky soils and climate provide ideal growing conditions. The grapes for Nocturne come from prime vineyards throughout Champagne, with approximately 50% coming from the Taittinger estate such as the vineyards at Château de la Marquetterie.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
