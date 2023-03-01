Seven Seas Omega 3 & Magnesium With Vitamin D 60 Pack

30 Capsules containing Fish Oil and Vitamins D & E Food supplements are not intended as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

For whole body health every day^2-4 With Magnesium 375mg Magnesium for: Tiredness and fatigue^1 Bones^1 Energy^1 Muscles^1 Omega-3 supports major organs in the body, helping them to function normally, such as the heart^2, brain^3 and eyes^3. When these organs work optimally, the heart pumps over 100,000 times a day, the brain passes information around at over 260 mph and over 100 million cells in the eye work to convert light into signals which enable you to see. Omega-3 is Essential because the body can't produce it and can only get it through outside sources such as diet and supplements. Seven Seas Omega-3 has been specifically combined with Magnesium to help reduce tiredness and fatigue^1. Magnesium also supports bone maintenance, muscle function and energy release^1. It also supports: 2 Heart: EPA and DHA support normal heart function 3 Brain: DHA supports normal brain function 3 Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision 4 Immune System: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system 1^Magnesium contributes to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue and normal energy-yielding metabolism, normal muscle function and the maintenance of normal bones. 2^EPA and DHA contribute to the normal function of the heart. The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250mg EPA and DHA. 3^DHA contributes to the maintenance of normal vision and brain function. The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250mg DHA 4^Vitamin D supports the normal function of the immune system.

At Seven Seas we deliver only the best products, sourced from the ocean and manufactured to the highest standards. Our 'Ocean Gold' promise to you. - 85 years of Omega-3 scientific expertise - Commitment to putting 'you' at the centre of everything we do - No compromises. Seven Seas uses only the highest quality ingredients - Ensuring that all our fish oils are responsibly sourced

500 mg Fish Oil 300 mg Omega-3 with 375 mg Magnesium

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish

Preparation and Usage

Dosage Take one Magnesium tablet (blue blister pack) plus one Omega-3 Fish Oil capsule (red blister pack) a day with a glass of cold water. Each blister pack features a helpful 'days of the week' guide to assist you in remembering to take your supplements according to the dosage. If you miss a day, don't exceed the recommended dosage and move onto the next relevant day. You can start on any day of the week and then use any remaining tablets at the end of the guide. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Lower age limit

12 Years