Tesco Quad Strength Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

4.1(54)Write a review
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass (300ml)

Energy
15kJ
4kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 5kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar lime juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES With 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • SHARP & ZESTY
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lime Juice from Concentrate (40%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy5kJ / 1kcal15kJ / 4kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate<0.1g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

54 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Difficult to judge

3 stars

Preferred the old double strength, it could be because I'm struggling to judge the correct amount but this one tastes more manufactured than natural.

Refreshing with soda water

5 stars

This is very nice with soda water. Very refreshing and low calories. Also diabetic’s can drink it with no problems.

It lasts a long time, and very refreshing good val

5 stars

It lasts a long time, and very refreshing good value.

Preferred the original double strength lime

4 stars

We use this to add a dash of lime to drinks or have as a cordial with soda. No other brand of lime juice will do! It's not artificial tasting like others, or too sweet. As it is quad strength this can be hard to judge how much to put in. It used to be double strength, which was a lot better and no risk of a drink being too strong.

Refreshing

5 stars

Very good tangy lime. Refreshing in the hot weather!

It not bad

4 stars

For a lime squash it is very sweet… but I use it in something that it goes perfectly with so I am very happy with this.. others however may find it too sweet for a ‘lime’ squash

Super strong price saver

5 stars

Very good and only need a small amount for good flavour

nice taste, concentrated, good value. would buy ag

5 stars

nice taste, concentrated, good value. would buy again

Refreshing

4 stars

Sharp and tangy

Good low sugar alternative

5 stars

Good low sugar product

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

