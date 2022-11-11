Tesco Quad Strength Lime Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Difficult to judge
Preferred the old double strength, it could be because I'm struggling to judge the correct amount but this one tastes more manufactured than natural.
Refreshing with soda water
This is very nice with soda water. Very refreshing and low calories. Also diabetic’s can drink it with no problems.
It lasts a long time, and very refreshing good value.
Preferred the original double strength lime
We use this to add a dash of lime to drinks or have as a cordial with soda. No other brand of lime juice will do! It's not artificial tasting like others, or too sweet. As it is quad strength this can be hard to judge how much to put in. It used to be double strength, which was a lot better and no risk of a drink being too strong.
Very good tangy lime. Refreshing in the hot weather!
It not bad
For a lime squash it is very sweet… but I use it in something that it goes perfectly with so I am very happy with this.. others however may find it too sweet for a ‘lime’ squash
Super strong price saver
Very good and only need a small amount for good flavour
nice taste, concentrated, good value. would buy again
Sharp and tangy
Good low sugar alternative
Good low sugar product