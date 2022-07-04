We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 2.0 375G

3.6(7)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 2.0 375G
£ 3.50
£9.34/kg

Each pack

Energy
2433kJ
579kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
18.4g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.4g

high

47%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.13g

low

19%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked macaroni pasta in a butternut squash with coconut oil and soya alternative to cream cheese sauce topped with fried onions, smoke flavoured pea and wheat protein pieces, Applewood Vegan® coconut oil alternative to cheese and parsley.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Macaroni pasta in a butternut squash and coconut oil and soya alternative to cream cheese sauce, topped with crispy fried onions, Applewood Vegan® coconut oil alternative to cheese and smoke flavoured pea and wheat protein pieces.
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Butternut Squash, Butter Beans, Coconut Oil, Wheat and Pea Protein Pieces [Water, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Salt, Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Thickener (Carrageenan), Smoked Water, Potato Maltodextrin, Beetroot, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Modified Tapioca Starch], Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Onion, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Soya Bean, Oat Fibre, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Gram Flour, Mustard Flour, Wheat Flour, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Rice, Yellow Mustard Bran, Onion Powder, Red Chilli, Ethanol, Turmeric, Glucose, Calcium Phosphate, Sunflower Oil, Tricalcium Citrate, Smoke Flavouring, Paprika, Calcium Chloride, Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 min 15 secs / 900W 3 mins.
Remove sleeve and loosen lid.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 15 seconds (800W), 2 minutes (900W).
Stir, then heat for a further 1 minute (800W)/(900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Disappointingly bland

2 stars

Disappointing! Lots of nice ingredients yet somehow very very bland. Wouldn't buy again.

Wicked Kitchen Food Products are Amazing

5 stars

This is such good quality…it tastes great and it’s cooked in the microwave…so it’s a quick meal if you’re feeling hungry and need something fast…it can be a snack or a main meal too

Tasty

5 stars

Absolutely delicious

Disturbingly bland.

1 stars

It honestly doesn't taste of anything. Bite after bite with nothing. Was so surprised I started concentrating to see if this had any taste at all.... zero flavour. The only flavour I could achieve from it was after I had sprinkled some nutritional yeast and black pepper on it. Save yourself some money, make vegan mac yourself - it's cheap, easy and actually tasty.

Very nice, though not hugely cheesy

4 stars

Texture was more like the most amazingly soft scrambled egg though the smoke added elements of kipper to that thought - so might make a great breakfast. Possibly enhanced by a bit of crunch - like crisp-fried onion bits or a sprinkle of corn-puff snack crumbs.

It's sooo delicious 😋

5 stars

It's sooo delicious 😋

Had this a few weeks ago - it's alright, but I pre

3 stars

Had this a few weeks ago - it's alright, but I preferred the original version. It has more sauce than before, but I'm not such a fan of the taste. Wouldn't want to eat it without vegetables on the side.

