Wicked Kitchen Wicked Mac 2.0 375G

Disappointingly bland
Disappointing! Lots of nice ingredients yet somehow very very bland. Wouldn't buy again.
Wicked Kitchen Food Products are Amazing
This is such good quality…it tastes great and it’s cooked in the microwave…so it’s a quick meal if you’re feeling hungry and need something fast…it can be a snack or a main meal too
Tasty
Absolutely delicious
Disturbingly bland.
It honestly doesn't taste of anything. Bite after bite with nothing. Was so surprised I started concentrating to see if this had any taste at all.... zero flavour. The only flavour I could achieve from it was after I had sprinkled some nutritional yeast and black pepper on it. Save yourself some money, make vegan mac yourself - it's cheap, easy and actually tasty.
Very nice, though not hugely cheesy
Texture was more like the most amazingly soft scrambled egg though the smoke added elements of kipper to that thought - so might make a great breakfast. Possibly enhanced by a bit of crunch - like crisp-fried onion bits or a sprinkle of corn-puff snack crumbs.
It's sooo delicious 😋
It's sooo delicious 😋
Had this a few weeks ago - it's alright, but I pre
Had this a few weeks ago - it's alright, but I preferred the original version. It has more sauce than before, but I'm not such a fan of the taste. Wouldn't want to eat it without vegetables on the side.