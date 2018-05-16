Tesco 4 Boneless Salmon Fillets 520G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
- Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly Sourced Carefully chosen for freshness and a tender texture
- Pack size: 520G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 18-23 mins Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven Caution: Take care when opening the parcel as steam may escape.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Pan fry skin side down in a little oil over a medium heat, turning halfway through.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
520g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical salmon fillet (94g**)
|Energy
|874kJ / 209kcal
|822kJ / 197kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|11.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.3g
|23.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|800mg
|752mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When pan fried according to instructions 520g typically weighs 376g.
|-
|-
|When pan fried according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
