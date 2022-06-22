We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Favourites Biscuit Selection 350G

Fox's Favourites Biscuit Selection 350G
Product Description

  • An Assortment of Chocolate, Cream, Jam Filled, Iced and Plain Biscuits.
  • Crunch Creams Golden, Triple Chocolate Cookie, PartyRings, Crunch Creams Double Choc, Viennese Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate Cookie, Jam 'n' Cream, Viennese Chocolate & Cream, Crinkle Crunch Butter
  • At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.
  • That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high quality ingredients to bae our tasty biscuits for you to enjoy in our Favourite Biscuit Selection.
  • Biscuit shown not actual size.
  • Fox's is a registered trade mark.
  • 9 Varieties
  • A Fantastic Collection of Your Favourite Biscuits
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Chips (3%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], White Chocolate Chips (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Emulsifer: Soya Lecithin], Invert Sugar Syrup, Raspberry Flavoured Apple Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Apple Puree, Colour: Anthocyanins; Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectins; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate; Acid: Citric Acid), Oats, Butter (Milk), Dark Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Flavouring], Cocoa Powder, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Salt, Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder), Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vegetable Glycerine, Hydrolised Wheat Protein, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Plant, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Carrot, Radish, Apple, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant), Colour: Caroutenes, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum, White Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 39% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container.For Best Before, see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approximately 26 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Fox's Biscuits,

Return to

  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer average biscuitReference Intake*% Reference Intake* per average biscuit
Energy kJ2057kJ278kJ8400
kcal (Calories)491kcal66kcal20003%
Fat22.6g3.1g70g4%
Of which Saturates12g1.6g20g8%
Carbohydrate65.4g8.9g260g3%
Of which Sugars32.5g4.4g90g5%
Fibre1.9g<0.5g
Protein5.5g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.57g0.08g6g1%
Approximately 26 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult Energy 8400kJ/2000kcal----
9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

These are good quality and good mix of biscuits

5 stars

These are good quality and good mix of biscuits

I buy Fox s Biscuits mainly for my daughter in Law

5 stars

I buy Fox s Biscuits mainly for my daughter in Law. She is a biscuit fanatic especially with Fox s. I shouldn’t eat biscuits myself but seal one occasionally as they are the best .

Good assortment, lovely biscuits

5 stars

Good assortment, lovely biscuits

Excellent selection of biscuits. I always buy th

5 stars

Excellent selection of biscuits. I always buy this one.

Our grandchildren 14, 12, 8 & 5 yrs were very happ

5 stars

Our grandchildren 14, 12, 8 & 5 yrs were very happy with these as were grandad and granny.and, son and daughter in law. Bravo. Will buy again

Good assortment of biscuits.

4 stars

Good assortment of biscuits.

Amazing

5 stars

Love the selection and the quality

Bad design.

3 stars

Could do with a covering to stop the biscuits moving about in the container tray and breaking.

Good selection. I like them all

5 stars

Good selection. I like them all

