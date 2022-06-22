Fox's Favourites Biscuit Selection 350G

These are good quality and good mix of biscuits
I buy Fox s Biscuits mainly for my daughter in Law
I buy Fox s Biscuits mainly for my daughter in Law. She is a biscuit fanatic especially with Fox s. I shouldn’t eat biscuits myself but seal one occasionally as they are the best .
Good assortment, lovely biscuits
Excellent selection of biscuits. I always buy this one.
Our grandchildren 14, 12, 8 & 5 yrs were very happy with these as were grandad and granny.and, son and daughter in law. Bravo. Will buy again
Good assortment of biscuits.
Amazing
Love the selection and the quality
Bad design.
Could do with a covering to stop the biscuits moving about in the container tray and breaking.
Good selection. I like them all
