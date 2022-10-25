We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 22X25g

4.4(21)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 22X25g

Product Description

  • 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps 6 x Ready Salted Potato Crisps 5 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Crisps 5 x Prawn Cocktail Flavour Crisps (with sugar and sweetener)
  • Walkers is partnering with easyJet holidays to jet-set you away from the everyday on an unforgettable package holiday - with a voucher for flights, accommodation, beach holiday transfers and 23kg baggage - all ATOL protected! If you love a sight-seeing city break or a relaxing beach escape, enjoy your irresistible Walkers flavours and get the chance to win a voucher for a great value easyJet holiday of your choice with every pack.
  • How to Enter:
  • 1. Purchase a promotional pack
  • 2. Scan QR code or visit walkers.co.uk/holiday
  • 3. Enter your code starting with ‘GB' (found in the best before box)
  • 4. Find out if you've won instantly (ROI residents must answer qualifying question)
  • Terms & Conditions:
  • UK & ROI, 18+ only. Instant Win: Enter between 10:00 GMT 23/02/22 - 22:00 BST 23/05/22. Wrap Up Draw: 22:01 BST 23/05/22 - 23:59 BST 23/08/22. Purchase necessary. ROI participants must correctly answer qualifying question for chance to win. Instant Win Prizes: 1080 Prizes to be won, 12 each day: 1 x £2,000 easyJet holidays Voucher, 11 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. Wrap Up Draw Prizes: 10 x £500 easyJet holidays Vouchers. In ROI all prizes € cash equivalent. Prizes allocated by a random winning moment every hour between 10:00 and 22:00 each day to 23/05/22. All entries received during the Wrap Up Draw will be entered into a prize draw. All prizes will be won. Retain packaging. Internet access required. Max 1 entry per person per hour and 1 Prize per person. Visit walkers.co.uk/holiday for full T&Cs, prize details & NI NPN info.
  • - Multipack of Walkers Classic Variety crisps
  • - Multipack contains 6 x Ready Salted, 6 x Cheese & Onion, 5 x Salt & Vinegar and 5 x Prawn Cocktail
  • - Made with 100% Great British Potatoes
  • - Fresh taste guaranteed
  • - Perfect crisps for lunch and snacking
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or Artificial Colours
  • - Cardboard box is 100% recyclable, for spuds sake please recycle me!
  • When you look at a potato, what do you see? Probably just a potato, right? Well, in 1948 Henry Walker saw potential with a bite of positivity he turned his humble spuds into irresistible Walkers Crisps. Since then, our crisps have been providing moments of delicious crunchiness and smiles to everyone in Britain, everyday.
  • So, when life gives you potatoes... Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% Quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Walkers Snacks Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Walkers Snacks Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,

Net Contents

22 x 25g ℮

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy543kJ2172kJ
-130kcal(6%*)521kcal
Fat7.7g(11%*)31g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.5g
Carbohydrate13g53g
of which Sugars&lt;0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre0.9g3.7g
Protein1.5g6.1g
Salt0.34g(6%*)1.3g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavouring, Corn (Maize) Starch, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Yeast, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy536kJ2143kJ
-128kcal(6%*)513kcal
Fat7.3g(10%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g55g
of which Sugars0.5g(<1%*)1.9g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Protein1.5g6.1g
Salt0.29g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
536kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.4g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt and Vinegar Seasoning (Flavouring, Corn (Maize), Starch, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)), Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy536kJ2144kJ
-129kcal(6%*)519kcal
Fat7.4g(11%*)30g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g54g
of which Sugars0.1g(<1%*)0.4g
Fibre0.9g3.6g
Protein1.5g6.0g
Salt0.40g(7%*)1.6g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Milk Whey, Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Flavouring (contains Milk) Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dried Yeast, Dried Garlic, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Barley, Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya, Wheat
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

  • Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy537kJ2147kJ
-129kcal(6%*)514kcal
Fat7.4g(11%*)29g
of which Saturates0.6g(3%*)2.4g
Carbohydrate14g54g
of which Sugars0.6g(<1%*)2.6g
Fibre0.9g3.8g
Protein1.6g6.3g
Salt0.29g(5%*)1.2g
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

21 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love cheese and onion

5 stars

Love these crisps. Love the box as crisps not squashed like in a bag . And then use box to line green bin. Cheese and onion my favourite 😍

I love these crisps and would buy a box every week

5 stars

I love these crisps and would buy a box every week for my family but they are always unavailable! Maybe more stocks need to be kept to keep up with customer demand?

Not so good lately

3 stars

Unfortunately Walkers have had to go over to using more rapeseed oil instead of just sunflower oil - hence the once perfect Walkers plain crisps are not as nice as they used to be. On the flavoured ones it is less noticeable, but still not perfect. Also I notice more discoloured crisps are getting through.

Same Great Flavour, refreshing new packaging

4 stars

Same great flavour Crisps in new refreshing packaging. Feel less guilty now at the recycle bins!! Do opt sometimes for own brand Tesco's Crisps as there a little cheaper than Walker's but can't beat Walkers on Flavour its the benchmark. :)

We always bought the sharing pack of Walkers crisp

4 stars

We always bought the sharing pack of Walkers crisp. Disappointed now have the small bags of assorted.

Grandchildren to stay. Ideal,

5 stars

Grandchildren to stay. IDEAL!

Box is a lot smaller than before, packets nicely p

5 stars

Box is a lot smaller than before, packets nicely packed, and fits great in my cupboard.

new packaging very good

5 stars

new packaging very good

always great value

5 stars

great flavour always plenty of crisps in bag quality alwayd great no other crisps for me

Good value for money and all my favourites, what's

5 stars

Good value for money and all my favourites, what's not to like.

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

