Walkers Classic Variety Multipack Crisps 22X25g

Love these crisps. Love the box as crisps not squashed like in a bag . And then use box to line green bin. Cheese and onion my favourite 😍
I love these crisps and would buy a box every week for my family but they are always unavailable! Maybe more stocks need to be kept to keep up with customer demand?
Unfortunately Walkers have had to go over to using more rapeseed oil instead of just sunflower oil - hence the once perfect Walkers plain crisps are not as nice as they used to be. On the flavoured ones it is less noticeable, but still not perfect. Also I notice more discoloured crisps are getting through.
Same great flavour Crisps in new refreshing packaging. Feel less guilty now at the recycle bins!! Do opt sometimes for own brand Tesco's Crisps as there a little cheaper than Walker's but can't beat Walkers on Flavour its the benchmark. :)
We always bought the sharing pack of Walkers crisp. Disappointed now have the small bags of assorted.
Grandchildren to stay. IDEAL!
Box is a lot smaller than before, packets nicely packed, and fits great in my cupboard.
new packaging very good
great flavour always plenty of crisps in bag quality alwayd great no other crisps for me
Good value for money and all my favourites, what's not to like.