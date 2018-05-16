Birds Eye Texas Style Bbq Popcorn Chicken 325G
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides
Product Description
- Popcorn chicken formed from chopped marinated chicken breast, coated in a Texas style BBQ flavoured breadcrumb coating, lightly fried.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 55% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 45% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
- Our popcorn chicken is made from 100% chicken breast, wrapped in a Crunchy Texas Style BBQ coating.
- Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
- With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now have delicious takeaway chicken straight from your freezer!
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Made from 100% Chicken Breast
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 325G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (55%), Flour (Wheat, Rice), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Salt, Water, Starch (Maize, Wheat), Tomato Powder, Spices, Yeast, Natural Flavourings, Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Your popcorn chicken contains raw meat, please ensure that it is Cooked Thoroughly until piping hot throughout.
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from The Freezer.
190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 15 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 4 Portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
- Careline Information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
- W91 HE67,
- Ireland.
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939.
- London,
Net Contents
325g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per 7 Popcorn Chicken Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1184kJ
|952kJ
|- kcal
|282kcal
|227kcal
|Fat
|12g
|9.9g
|- of which Saturates
|1.6g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|22g
|- of which Sugars
|3.2g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|15g
|12g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.85g
|This Pack Contains 4 Portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
