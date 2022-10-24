We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mirabeau Belle Annee Rose 250Ml


£3.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Wine
  • Great Quality Dry Rosé Wine from France, Created by Mirabeau
  • Dry French
  • French Rose Wine
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Maison Mirabeau

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Night harvested followed by gentle direct pressing, partial cold maceration and temperature controlled fermentation. The wines are protected by inert gas from vineyard to bottling.

History

  • The Mirabeau story is one of following a dream and the pursuit of a deeply held passion for wine. Founded in 2010, Mirabeau has collected some of the most prestigious wine industry awards and Stephen and Jeany Cronk are delighted that people enjoy their wines all over the world.

Regional Information

  • Belle Année [Good Year] is an ode to joie de vivre. This rosé wine evokes gorgeous sunshine, a beautiful blue sky and moments of sharing. Suitable for vegans

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within of purchase.

Produce of

Product of France. Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Bottled and Canned Ltd.,
  • TQ12 6UD,
  • UK.

Return to

  • maisonmirabeau.com
  
  
  

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml

