Mirabeau Belle Annee Rose 250Ml
Product Description
- Rosé Wine
- Great Quality Dry Rosé Wine from France, Created by Mirabeau
- Dry French
- French Rose Wine
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Maison Mirabeau
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- Night harvested followed by gentle direct pressing, partial cold maceration and temperature controlled fermentation. The wines are protected by inert gas from vineyard to bottling.
History
- The Mirabeau story is one of following a dream and the pursuit of a deeply held passion for wine. Founded in 2010, Mirabeau has collected some of the most prestigious wine industry awards and Stephen and Jeany Cronk are delighted that people enjoy their wines all over the world.
Regional Information
- Belle Année [Good Year] is an ode to joie de vivre. This rosé wine evokes gorgeous sunshine, a beautiful blue sky and moments of sharing. Suitable for vegans
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within of purchase.
Produce of
Product of France. Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Bottled and Canned Ltd.,
- TQ12 6UD,
- UK.
Return to
- maisonmirabeau.com
- Bottled and Canned Ltd.,
- TQ12 6UD,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
250ml
