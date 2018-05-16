Garner's Pickled Red Onion In Blueberry Vinegar 440G

Product Description
- Red Onions Pickled in Blueberry Flavour Vinegar
- For more information and recipe inspiration go to www.pickledonionlovers.com
- Vibrant and versatile, Garner's delicious blueberry pickled red onion rings are sure to add colour and flavour to your meals, from sandwiches & salads to burgers & baked fish.
- The Ultimate Taste & Crunch
- Thickly Sliced Red Onion Rings, Pickled in A Tangy Blueberry Flavour White Wine Vinegar
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Red Onions (47%), Water, Sugar, Blueberry Vinegar (White Wine Vinegar, Flavouring), Sea Salt, Colour (Hibiscus)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 4 weeks.For Best Before End, See Lid
Number of uses
Approx 4 servings
Name and address
- Garner's,
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- Garner's,
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Drained weight
200g
Net Contents
440g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g (drained)
|Energy
|335kJ/79kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which Saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|of which Sugars
|16.5g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|1.09g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.