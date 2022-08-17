Ginster Pasty Bombay Potato & Spinach 180G

Tasteless, disappointing as flavour and texture no
Tasteless, disappointing as flavour and texture not good
Lacks taste.
Quality was fine but it lacked taste. I had it as a light evening meal, heated in microwave with new potatoes and salad. I would not bother to buy it again.
Nice
For someone that does not eat red meat, this is good.
Lovely flavours and well packed with filling. Great value for money.
Ok not a lot of flavour bit bland
As usual Ginsters pasties do not disappoint overal
As usual Ginsters pasties do not disappoint overall. The vegan 'Cornish' is better than this though.
Pastry was nice filling was tasteless .
Tasty pasty
Really great tasting pasty , some spice but not hot , definitely one of the best vegan pie/pasty I've tried. Just hope my local Tesco will re-stock as it wasn't available for my last order.
My son liked it
Tasty vegan pastie
Excellent vegan based product. Tasty contents and light and crumbly pastry. Highly recommend.