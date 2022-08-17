We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ginster Pasty Bombay Potato & Spinach 180G

3.8(15)Write a review
Ginster Pasty Bombay Potato & Spinach 180G
£1.50
£0.83/100g

Pasty contains

Energy
1611kJ
385kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
18.3g

-

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.7g

-

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.26g

-

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ/214kcal

Product Description

  • Potato and spinach in a spicy chilli sauce with tomato, onion and garlic, wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at some of our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
  • Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
  • Our Vegan Bombay Potato & Spinach Pasty is a fantastic solution for those who want to cut down their meat consumption, or just want a meat-free pasty. Our vegan Bombay Potato and Spinach Pasty is made with an aromatic blend of bold and vibrant potato and spinach in a spicy chilli sauce with tomato, onion, and garlic, wrapped in a light puff pastry.
  • Ginsters have been baking from Cornwall since 1969, using quality ingredients to bring you your favourite products.
  • - Plant-based pasty
  • - Suitable for Vegans and vegetarians
  • - Baked in Cornwall, UK
  • - No added artificial preservatives, colours, or flavours
  • - We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
  • - Suitable for home freezing
  • - Can be eaten hot or cold
  • - For best results, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 15-20 minutes in the oven
  • - Perfect for quick easy lunches, on-the-go and evening meals
  • Try the other pasty within our plant-based range - we have a plant based Moroccan Vegetable Pasty. We recommend trying with some homemade raita.
  • Have a look at the rest of our range - whether you're vegetarian, vegan, or gluten-free - because we'll have something for you.
  • Plant Based
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Potato (28%), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Spinach (12%), Tomato, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Ground Spices (Black Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Paprika, Cayenne, Cumin, Pimento, Cardamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Clove, Cinnamon, Chilli), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Mustard, Pea Protein, Dried Onion, Sugar, Dried Leek, Dextrose, Ground Herbs, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Milk and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezingFreeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven bake.
Heating Guidelines: Remove all packaging.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2. Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3. Bake frozen: 25-30 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2. Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3. Bake chilled: 15-20 mins.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British Potato

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat or enjoy hot

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
  • Tel:  01579 386333
  • www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy895kJ/214kcal
Fat10.2g
Saturates4.9g
Carbohydrate25.7g
Sugars2.0g
Fibre2.0g
Protein3.9g
Salt0.70g
15 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Tasteless, disappointing as flavour and texture no

1 stars

Tasteless, disappointing as flavour and texture not good

Lacks taste.

3 stars

Quality was fine but it lacked taste. I had it as a light evening meal, heated in microwave with new potatoes and salad. I would not bother to buy it again.

Nice

4 stars

For someone that does not eat red meat, this is good.

Lovely flavours and well packed with filling. Grea

5 stars

Lovely flavours and well packed with filling. Great value for money.

Ok not a lot of flavour bit bland

3 stars

Ok not a lot of flavour bit bland

As usual Ginsters pasties do not disappoint overal

4 stars

As usual Ginsters pasties do not disappoint overall. The vegan 'Cornish' is better than this though.

Pastry was nice filling was tasteless .

1 stars

Pastry was nice filling was tasteless .

Tasty pasty

5 stars

Really great tasting pasty , some spice but not hot , definitely one of the best vegan pie/pasty I've tried. Just hope my local Tesco will re-stock as it wasn't available for my last order.

My son liked it

5 stars

My son liked it

Tasty vegan pastie

5 stars

Excellent vegan based product. Tasty contents and light and crumbly pastry. Highly recommend.

