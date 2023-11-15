Monday Haircare Volume Conditioner 350Ml

Monday Haircare Volume Cond 350ml

MONDAY Haircare's Volume Conditioner contains weightless conditioning ingredients especially for thin, fine and/or oily hair, so as to leave it feeling fuller and more invigorated.

Our Volume range was named 'Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Fine Hair' in the 2021 Cosmo Holy Grail Beauty Awards.

With a focus on natural ingredients, this conditioner contains stimulating Ginger Root Extract; Coconut Oil to nourish; and Vitamin E to support a healthy scalp and hair growth. In addition, Shea Butter adds hydration and shine while Panthenol aids hair elasticity and helps prevent split ends.

MONDAY's products are dermatologically tested, 0% SLS, and don't contain parabens. In addition, our range is certified by PETA as not being tested on animals. Our bottles are also 100% recyclable (including the pump) which means they won't end up in landfill when you're done with them.

For best results pair Volume Conditioner with Volume Shampoo in your daily routine. Or try one of our other targeted ranges: Smooth, Moisture or Gentle. It's salon-quality in your shower.

Crank up the Volume

Lacking life? Time to revive. Give your hair so much body it'll have a voice of its own.

Won't Break Your Heart

(Yeah, we've thought of it all).