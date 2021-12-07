We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Baking Brie 600G

3.7(3)Write a review
£6.50
£10.84/kg

1/8 of a pack

Energy
1153kJ
278kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
22.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
14.0g

high

70%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1537kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • Brie full fat soft mould ripened cheese with a sachet of spiced festive fruits with brandy glaze and a sachet of walnut pieces.
  • This product can be eaten hot or cold; giving it versatility. The glaze was specially formulated for the Finest range, inspired by the traditional flavours of Christmas to provide the perfect centrepiece for your table. The glaze has been teamed with walnuts to elevate the flavour and mouth feel, which blends beautifully with the French Creamy Brie. The glaze was developed especially for this Finest product. It is handmade on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales, where they have been making award winning products for 45 years. Our chefs have chosen the sweet brandy glaze, bursting with festive flavours including plum, fig and fruit peel, and teamed it with crunchy walnut pieces as the perfect pairings for the creamy French Brie. Inspired by the traditional flavours of Christmas, this provides a stunning festive centrepiece
  • Rich & Indulgent * With a sweet, festive glaze made from plums and brandy, served with walnuts for an added crunch.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brie Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (83%), Spiced Festive Fruits with Brandy Glaze Sachet (11%) [Sugar, Plum, Water, Brandy, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cinnamon, Allspice, Raisins, Fig, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour], Walnut Pieces.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190⁰C / Fan 170⁰C / Gas 5 15-25 mins Remove Brie from carton and remove all wrapping, glaze and walnuts sachets. Replace Brie in wooden ovenproof tray, alternatively place the cheese in a small ovenproof dish. Using a knife, make 5 slits in the top of the cheese approx. 20mm long. Place on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and arrange walnuts on the cheese and drizzle the glaze over. Cook for a further 5-10 minutes until the cheese is hot and melted in the centre and the fruit glaze is hot.

Produce of

Made using French milk.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (75g)
Energy1537kJ / 371kcal1153kJ / 278kcal
Fat29.5g22.1g
Saturates18.6g14.0g
Carbohydrate10.6g8.0g
Sugars10.6g8.0g
Fibre2.1g1.6g
Protein14.6g11.0g
Salt0.95g0.71g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

the walnuts are amazing!

5 stars

Love the walnuts, I would never have placed them with brie before but they work so well

It's all right but I preferred the previous versio

3 stars

It's all right but I preferred the previous version with cranberries, etc.

Greasy baking brie

3 stars

I normally get one like/similar to this pre Xmas but this was so very greasy, the oil just sat on top - in the end I scooped it off and dabbed with kitchen paper, never had a baking brie like it the oil was so off putting. Other half really enjoyed it - with sliced apple pears and savoury bread sticks, was a relaxing dessert with a few glasses of wine. Just hope the oil was a one off as the concept is some thing I love.

