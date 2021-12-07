Tesco Finest Baking Brie 600G

the walnuts are amazing!
Love the walnuts, I would never have placed them with brie before but they work so well
It's all right but I preferred the previous version with cranberries, etc.
Greasy baking brie
I normally get one like/similar to this pre Xmas but this was so very greasy, the oil just sat on top - in the end I scooped it off and dabbed with kitchen paper, never had a baking brie like it the oil was so off putting. Other half really enjoyed it - with sliced apple pears and savoury bread sticks, was a relaxing dessert with a few glasses of wine. Just hope the oil was a one off as the concept is some thing I love.