Wicked Kitchen Choriz -No Bangers In Duvet 192G

Wicked Kitchen Choriz -No Bangers In Duvet 192G
£4.00
£20.84/kg

2 bangers in duvets

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pea protein, mushroom, rice flour and paprika, wrapped in a pastry.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • PEA PROTEIN Spice up your Christmas Pea protein in a smoked paprika seasoning with red peppers in flaky puff pastry
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Textured Pea Protein (5%), Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, , Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Mushroom, Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Maple Syrup, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Roast Garlic Powder, Paprika Flakes, Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Sunflower Oil.

Filled into alginate casing.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

192g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bangers in duvets (28g**)
Energy1240kJ / 298kcal347kJ / 83kcal
Fat18.5g5.2g
Saturates6.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate23.0g6.4g
Sugars3.4g1.0g
Fibre3.1g0.9g
Protein8.3g2.3g
Salt0.96g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 192g typically weighs 170g.--
