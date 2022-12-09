Wicked Kitchen Choriz -No Bangers In Duvet 192G

Absolutely vile
Absolutely vile
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1240kJ / 298kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Textured Pea Protein (5%), Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, , Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Mushroom, Dextrose, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Maple Syrup, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Demerara Sugar, Sea Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Roast Garlic Powder, Paprika Flakes, Paprika Extract, Chilli Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper, Beetroot Powder, Sunflower Oil.
Filled into alginate casing.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating
6 Servings
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
192g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 bangers in duvets (28g**)
|Energy
|1240kJ / 298kcal
|347kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.0g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|8.3g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.96g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 192g typically weighs 170g.
|-
|-
