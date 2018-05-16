Birds Eye Garden Peas & Sweetcorn 640G
New
- Energy507kJ 121kcal6%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars7.0g8%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Garden peas and supersweet sweetcorn.
- Enjoy Garden Peas and Supersweet Sweetcorn as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- For a sustainable tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Add some green and yellow to your plate! Our Garden Peas & Supersweet Sweetcorn are a source of Vitamin C and rich in protein which makes them great for your immune system* and for your muscles**. What's more, our Garden Peas & Supersweet Sweetcorn are picked and frozen within hours to create the perfect taste and to retain nutrients.
- * Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- ** Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- One serving of Birds Eye Peas and Supersweet Sweetcorn provides 2 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- 2 of 5 a Day Servings
- Source of Vitamin C
- Re-Sealable
- Locked in Freshness
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 640G
- Source of Vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Peas (70%), Sweetcorn (30%)
Storage
See back of pack for best before end dateStore in a freezer at -18°C or cooler
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: 3 mins
Place in a pan and add sufficient boiling water to cover.
Bring back to the boil.
Cover and simmer for 3 minutes.
Drain and serve.
Season to taste.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Prepare...
Always cook straight from frozen. Do not eat raw or defrosted. Your peas and sweetcorn require cooking in accordance with our cooking instructions before consumption.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking for inspiration?
- Serve alongside fish fingers and mashed potato for a delicious midweek meal. Our Garden Peas & Supersweet Sweetcorn also make a tasty addition to shepherd's pie or any of your favourite pasta dishes! For a splash of colour and a burst of natural goodness*/**. Simply stir in and continue to cook until tender and piping hot throughout.
Number of uses
4 Servings Per Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
640g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Serving Microwaved Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|307kJ
|507kJ
|- kcal
|73kcal
|121kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.1g
|- of which Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|17g
|- of which Sugars
|4.4g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|7.9g
|Protein
|4.2g
|6.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|12mg 15% NRV
|19mg 24% NRV**
|**Average value when microwaved according to pack instructions. NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
