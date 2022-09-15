Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits Squash 1.5L

DISGUSTING
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! I have had this before, but it never looked or tasted this bad! It used to be a lovely red colour and you could taste and smell the berries. They must have changed the contents, it looks "dirty" all cloudy and mucky, no taste of berries whatsoever, in fact doesn't taste like anything. Went down the sink after a second taster, tried twice because I couldn't believe it was so bad!
Top marks
Husband is normally quite fussy about his food & drink but he says this is as good as any top brand
Tasty drink
Good value for money, the grandkids love it so I always have a bottle in the cupboard
Great product
I love this, tho it took me a few tries to get ratio to water right. Taste is nice, great value for money, will definetly buy again.
Lasts longer
Good concentration, use less for same flavour and lasts longer.
Value for money only need small amount of squash
Never again
Tasted bad
You need very little of this it is strong. A good fruity flavour. Good value.
This is value for money because you need much less tot a drink
Excellent product , that goes a long long way