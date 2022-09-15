We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits Squash 1.5L

Tesco Quadruple Strength Summer Fruits Squash 1.5L
£1.95
£0.13/100ml

One glass

Energy
19kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar apple, strawberry, cherry and raspberry juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES With 40% fruit juice from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 100 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 1.5L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice From Concentrate (36%), Citric Acid, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (1.2%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.8%), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 part squash to 19 parts water. 1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.5litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy6kJ / 2kcal19kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.6g
Sugars0.2g0.6g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.03g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
37 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

DISGUSTING

1 stars

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING! I have had this before, but it never looked or tasted this bad! It used to be a lovely red colour and you could taste and smell the berries. They must have changed the contents, it looks "dirty" all cloudy and mucky, no taste of berries whatsoever, in fact doesn't taste like anything. Went down the sink after a second taster, tried twice because I couldn't believe it was so bad!

Top marks

5 stars

Husband is normally quite fussy about his food & drink but he says this is as good as any top brand

Tasty drink

5 stars

Good value for money, the grandkids love it so I always have a bottle in the cupboard

Great product

5 stars

I love this, tho it took me a few tries to get ratio to water right. Taste is nice, great value for money, will definetly buy again.

Lasts longer

5 stars

Good concentration, use less for same flavour and lasts longer.

Value for money only need small amount of squash

5 stars

Value for money only need small amount of squash

Never again

1 stars

Tasted bad

You need very little of this it is strong. A good

5 stars

You need very little of this it is strong. A good fruity flavour. Good value.

This is value for money because you need much less

5 stars

This is value for money because you need much less tot a drink

Excellent product , that goes a long long way

5 stars

Excellent product , that goes a long long way

