Tesco Finest 6 Pigs In Blankets Y/Shir Puddings 180G

Expensive
Product was very average. Yorkisire pudding didn’t really cook well at the bottom, bit soggy. Definitely not worth the money for 6
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ / 286kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (53%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Whole Milk, Smoked Streaky Bacon (16%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Thyme, Rosemary, White Pepper, Salt, Sugar, Citric Acid, Turmeric.
Filled into plant-based casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5 12 mins Remove tray and carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Due to the nature of this product the paper case will be greasy after heating. Remove paper before eating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5 16 mins Remove tray and carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Due to the nature of this product the paper case will be greasy after heating. Remove paper before eating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Made using British pork.
6 Servings
Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pig in pudding (30g)
|Energy
|1191kJ / 286kcal
|357kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|18.5g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Protein
|14.3g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.67g
|0.50g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Average of 3 stars
