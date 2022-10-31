We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Pigs In Blankets Y/Shir Puddings 180G

One pig in pudding

Energy
357kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1191kJ / 286kcal

Product Description

  • Mini pork cocktail sausages wrapped in smoked streaky bacon and baked in batter.
  • Classic & Moreish a twist on a British favourite One step on from a mini toad in the hole, we now have a traditional pig in blanket, in the hole. Seasoned pork sausage wrapped in smoked streaky bacon, in a light and crisp mini Yorkshire pudding.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Cocktail Sausage (53%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), White Pepper, Sage, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Coriander, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Whole Milk, Smoked Streaky Bacon (16%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Thyme, Rosemary, White Pepper, Salt, Sugar, Citric Acid, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5 12 mins Remove tray and carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Due to the nature of this product the paper case will be greasy after heating. Remove paper before eating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190⁰C/Fan 170⁰C/Gas 5 16 mins Remove tray and carton. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until golden brown. Due to the nature of this product the paper case will be greasy after heating. Remove paper before eating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pig in pudding (30g)
Energy1191kJ / 286kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Fat18.5g5.6g
Saturates6.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate14.9g4.5g
Sugars3.4g1.0g
Fibre1.2g0.4g
Protein14.3g4.3g
Salt1.67g0.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Expensive

3 stars

Product was very average. Yorkisire pudding didn’t really cook well at the bottom, bit soggy. Definitely not worth the money for 6

