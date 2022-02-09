We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schar Gluten Free Panettone With Raisins 420G

2.8(4)Write a review
£7.00
£1.67/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten-free sweet bakery product.
  • Lactose free*
  • *With lactose-free milk and butter (lactose < 0.1g/100g)
  • Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere and with oxygen absorber.
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-016-455
  • Wheat Free
  • Gluten - Free
  • Pack size: 420G

Information

Ingredients

Egg, Maize Starch, Sultanas 17%, Lactose-Free Butter 11% (Milk), Lactose-Free Skimmed Milk 11%, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sourdough 6% (Rice Flour, Water), Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Rice Starch, Thickeners: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see imprint.

Warnings

  • FRESHNESS STICKER**
  • **Do not eat or cut
  • To avoid using preservatives
  • Absorbs oxygen
  • Keeps the product fresh until you open it

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Get in Touch with Us!
  • GO.SCHAER.COM/GET-IN-TOUCH
Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g70g = 1 portion
Energy1235 kJ865 kJ
-295 kcal207 kcal
Fat12 g8,4 g
of which saturates7,2 g5,1 g
Carbohydrate39 g27 g
of which sugars15 g10 g
Fibre6,9 g4,8 g
Protein4,0 g2,8 g
Salt0,92 g0,64 g

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Wish it was available year round

5 stars

I loved it! Yes its small, but so nice to get this gluten free. Served slices with lemon curd and extra thick double cream, enjoyed by all. Wish it was available year round.

Very small my us dry and burnt on the bottom on pr

2 stars

Very small my us dry and burnt on the bottom on price Very expensive for the quality not enjoyed 😑

Buy something else as this is very disappointing!

2 stars

The size of the box leads you to believe there is a much large loaf than there is, and at the price, I was expecting a lot better than I got. The Panettone was burn on the top and bottom, and the dough inside was so heavy and doughy it was not nice to eat.. I'm very disappointed with this product especially when you factor in the price. Yes Gluten Free food always costs more, which is annoying for those of us that have to eat it, but this item is way over priced for what it is.

Not worth the price!

2 stars

Initial flavour and smell is just like a normal panettone, then you are left with dry rubbery bread. Not great. The box makes it look much larger than it is inside.

