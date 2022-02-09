Schar Gluten Free Panettone With Raisins 420G

Wish it was available year round
I loved it! Yes its small, but so nice to get this gluten free. Served slices with lemon curd and extra thick double cream, enjoyed by all. Wish it was available year round.
Very small my us dry and burnt on the bottom on pr
Very small my us dry and burnt on the bottom on price Very expensive for the quality not enjoyed 😑
Buy something else as this is very disappointing!
The size of the box leads you to believe there is a much large loaf than there is, and at the price, I was expecting a lot better than I got. The Panettone was burn on the top and bottom, and the dough inside was so heavy and doughy it was not nice to eat.. I'm very disappointed with this product especially when you factor in the price. Yes Gluten Free food always costs more, which is annoying for those of us that have to eat it, but this item is way over priced for what it is.
Not worth the price!
Initial flavour and smell is just like a normal panettone, then you are left with dry rubbery bread. Not great. The box makes it look much larger than it is inside.