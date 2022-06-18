Tesco Cauliflower Florets 240G

Not brilliant
Wasn’t that impressed. This was substituted for a full cauliflower on my order. It was very dried up. Soon went brown. Would not buy this again but I suppose it was better than none.
Good sized pack
Ideal size pack,good quality,good taste
Quality of cauliflower florets
Was fine but not as good after 2 days. Started to go brown. Didn’t want cauliflower 2 days on the run! Just steamed it.
DISGUSTING
Disgusting. The day they came they looked ok, but when I came to use them the next day they were discolorued and smelt awful. This is the 1st time Ive bought them and tried to use them, dont waste ya money, bloody awful. Just going back onto Tesco online to take them off my other shops.
Threw it out next day!
The day after I bought this product, I had to throw it out, as overnight all of the florets had gone black. The cauliflower inside the bag absolutely stank and on closer inspection was slimy.
What's not to like!
