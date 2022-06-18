We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cauliflower Florets 240G

Tesco Cauliflower Florets 240G

1/2 of a pack

Energy
166kJ
40kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Cauliflower florets.
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins 30 secs/3 mins
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 5 mins Remove all packaging. Place contents in a steamer. Steam for 5 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: 4 mins 30 secs
Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 4 minutes 30 seconds or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (120g)
Energy139kJ / 33kcal166kJ / 40kcal
Fat0.9g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g4.1g
Sugars2.4g2.9g
Fibre1.9g2.3g
Protein1.9g2.3g
Salt0.02g0.02g
Vitamin C30mg36mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not brilliant

2 stars

Wasn’t that impressed. This was substituted for a full cauliflower on my order. It was very dried up. Soon went brown. Would not buy this again but I suppose it was better than none.

Good sized pack

5 stars

Ideal size pack,good quality,good taste

Quality of cauliflower florets

3 stars

Was fine but not as good after 2 days. Started to go brown. Didn’t want cauliflower 2 days on the run! Just steamed it.

DISGUSTING

1 stars

Disgusting. The day they came they looked ok, but when I came to use them the next day they were discolorued and smelt awful. This is the 1st time Ive bought them and tried to use them, dont waste ya money, bloody awful. Just going back onto Tesco online to take them off my other shops.

Threw it out next day!

1 stars

The day after I bought this product, I had to throw it out, as overnight all of the florets had gone black. The cauliflower inside the bag absolutely stank and on closer inspection was slimy.

What's not to like!

5 stars

What's not to like!

