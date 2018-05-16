We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Seasonal Babyleaf Salad 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Seasonal Babyleaf Salad 80G
£1.00
£1.25/100g

Each pack

Energy
55kJ
13kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 69kJ / 16kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of spinach, watercress, red baby leaves and chard lettuce.
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we take the highest quality salad leaves and carefully wash them, ready for you to eat straight away.
  • STRONG A seasonal mix of peppery watercress, blended with young, tender baby leaves
  • Pack size: 80G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baby leaves (100%).

Typically contains spinach, watercress, baby red leaf, and chard.

To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (80g)
Energy69kJ / 16kcal55kJ / 13kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.7g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein2.0g1.6g
Salt0.13g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Lettuce & Salad bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here