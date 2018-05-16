Tesco Seasonal Babyleaf Salad 80G

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 69kJ / 16kcal
Product Description
- A mix of spinach, watercress, red baby leaves and chard lettuce.
- At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Working in partnership with trusted growers from across the world, we take the highest quality salad leaves and carefully wash them, ready for you to eat straight away.
- STRONG A seasonal mix of peppery watercress, blended with young, tender baby leaves
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Baby leaves (100%).
Typically contains spinach, watercress, baby red leaf, and chard.
To ensure you get the highest quality product, leaves and proportions of the mix may vary.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
80g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (80g)
|Energy
|69kJ / 16kcal
|55kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
