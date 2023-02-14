We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Budweiser Lager 18 X 440Ml

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Type: American Lager
  • ABV: 4.5%
  • Overall Impression: Light bodied lager with clean, crisp, dry finish
  • This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
  • Known as "The King of Beers," Budweiser was first introduced by Adolphus Busch in 1876 and it's still brewed with the same high standards today. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp American-style lager. Brewed with the best barley malt and a blend of premium hop varieties, it is an icon of core American values like optimism and celebration.
  • Golden color with a subtle honey aroma and a trace of citrus, punctuated by notes of malt and noble hops. A perfectly balanced, full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish.
  • Budweiser supports British farmers sourcing 75% of it's malted barley locally and aiming to reach 100% of British barley by 2020.
  • Food Pairing:
  • Complements rich, aromatic, spicy and smokey foods such as chili, BBQ ribs, grilled chicken and beef.
  • With slightly more body and alcohol intensity than a light lager, Budweiser can stand up against a bit more flavour. However, it's most perfectly matched with medium/low intensity fatty and fried food that are a staple of most menus.
  • Home-Run Pairing: Hamburger and Chips
  • The American classic of Hamburger and chips are a match made in heaven for an ice cold American lager like Budweiser. Due to the fatty nature of this dish it can easily become stodgy and boring, however, Budweiser's high carbonation cleanses the palate after each bite.
  • The slight grainy and bready notes pair nicely with a toasted burger bun, whilst the sweetness from the ketchup will be matched by the beers malts but kept in check by the slight bitterness.
  • 18 x 2.0 UK Units per can
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Please Recycle
  • Now Brewed with Renewable 100% Electricity
  • To find out more about Budweiser's commitment to renewable electricity, please go to www.renewablefuture.com
  • King of Beers
  • Pack size: 7920ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Light bodied lager with clean, crisp, dry finish

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Above or Opposite Panel

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

18 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 440ml
Energy162kJ /712kJ /
(kJ / kcal)39kcal170kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 3.1g13.6g
of which sugars 0.1g0.3g
Protein 0.3g1.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.1g
Great lager

5 stars

My favourite lager. I drink it every day

Nice

5 stars

We like the taste of Budweiser and bought this for a party. We placed this order on line, first time we had done this. Unfortunately, there was an issue when we arrived to collect our order, a problem with the system. I will not be using the online ordering again

Good value but I would rather buy the larger ones

5 stars

Good value but I would rather buy the larger ones

Light and refreshing perfect for this hot weather

5 stars

Light and refreshing perfect for this hot weather

Value,for money.

5 stars

Value,for money.

Great, drunk it with mates. Don't drink too much

5 stars

Great, drunk it with mates. Don't drink too much

A Good Buy !

4 stars

Easily managed to store in garage before BBQ night. Went down very well !

Budweiser really is the king of lagers

5 stars

Budweiser is my favourite lager and I drink it!

Excellent quality

5 stars

This beer, in my opinion, is excellent quality. It was bought for a camping trip and enjoyed by all. It needs to be chilled before drinking though. I will definitely buy again

If only you had some in stock 🤷‍♂️

5 stars

If only you had some in stock. Was sent bottles as a substitute but returned them. Still a good attempt though, but on this occasion no cigar. 🙈🙈🤣🤣

