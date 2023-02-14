Budweiser Lager 18 X 440Ml

Great lager
My favourite lager. I drink it every day
Nice
We like the taste of Budweiser and bought this for a party. We placed this order on line, first time we had done this. Unfortunately, there was an issue when we arrived to collect our order, a problem with the system. I will not be using the online ordering again
Good value but I would rather buy the larger ones
Good value but I would rather buy the larger ones
Light and refreshing perfect for this hot weather
Light and refreshing perfect for this hot weather
Value,for money.
Value,for money.
Great, drunk it with mates. Don't drink too much
Great, drunk it with mates. Don't drink too much
A Good Buy !
Easily managed to store in garage before BBQ night. Went down very well !
Budweiser really is the king of lagers
Budweiser is my favourite lager and I drink it!
Excellent quality
This beer, in my opinion, is excellent quality. It was bought for a camping trip and enjoyed by all. It needs to be chilled before drinking though. I will definitely buy again
If only you had some in stock 🤷♂️
If only you had some in stock. Was sent bottles as a substitute but returned them. Still a good attempt though, but on this occasion no cigar. 🙈🙈🤣🤣