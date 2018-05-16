Tesco Ciabatta 270G

- Energy502kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat2.3g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1115kJ / 264kcal
Product Description
- Ciabatta bread with extra virgin olive oil (3%).
- Stone baked with extra virgin olive oil (3%) for a light and airy texture.
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fermented Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. For best quality, do not refrigerate. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C /Gas Mark 6 8-10 mins Place directly on to the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven. Cook to a golden yellow colour.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a ciabatta (45g)
|Energy
|1115kJ / 264kcal
|502kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|19.5g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|1.4g
|Protein
|9.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.