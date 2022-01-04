We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Duppy Share Spiced Rum 70Cl

Product Description

  • DUPPY SHARE SPICED RUM 70CL
  • A blend of 100% Jamaican rums, bursting with 10 all natural spices. Leading with fresh pineapple and rich kola nut, notes of ginger, caramel, vanilla, clove and nutmeg are complimented perfectly with refreshing grapefruit, orange and basil. The result is a unique, award winning rum that's so good you can drink over ice or with your favourite mixer - be it ginger, cola or soda.
  • Share the Spirit of the Caribbean
  • Duppy Share spiced is an award winning premium rum from Jamaica. The name is inspired by the rum that's stolen by Jamaican spirits called Duppies from all over the Caribbean. You can taste the unparalleled warmth, pun, beauty and excitement of the Caribbean in every drop.
  • 10 Totally Natural Spices of Jamaica Inc. Pineapple, Kola Nut, Ginger, Caramel & Nutmeg
  • 100% Jamaican Spiced Rum
  • Great taste 2020
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Leading with fresh pineapple and rich kola nut, notes of ginger, caramel, vanilla, clove and nutmeg are complimented perfectly with refreshing grapefruit, orange and basil

Alcohol Units

25.2

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Back to the Caribbean…

5 stars

Smooth quality rum. I thought I was back in the Caribbean. Take a bow Kano.

