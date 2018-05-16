Aunt Bessie's 4 Yorkshire Puddings Sea Salt & Rosemary 220G
Product Description
- Baked Yorkshire Puddings Seasoned with Sea Salt, Rosemary & Sage.
- Sunday dinners are just the best, and this is our biggest Yorkshire bursting with flavour to make your Sunday roasts the talk of the town!
- With Roasted Sea Salt, Rosemary & Sage
- Real Good Food Made Properly in Just 7 Minutes
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Whole Milk, Whole Egg, Egg White, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Calcium Carbonate, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Powder, Rosemary, Horseradish, Bay Leaf, Sage, Cumin, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep Me FrozenStore in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler. Do Not Refreeze Once Defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas Mark 6 7-8 Mins
Preheat oven and remove all packaging.
Place product on a baking tray on the top shelf of the oven.
Cook for 7-8 minutes.
For fan assisted and miniature ovens, refer to manufacturer's handbook for guidelines.
Please ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Serve Immediately.
Not Suitable for Microwave Cooking.
Cook from Frozen: Once defrosted do not refreeze.
All cooking appliances vary, the following is a guideline.
Take Care - product will be Hot.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains Approximately 4 Servings
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Per Yorkshire Pudding (oven baked)
|Energy
|1033kJ/246kcal
|572kJ/136kcal
|Fat
|8.9g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrates
|36g
|20g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.9g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.60g
|0.33g
|This Pack Contains Approximately 4 Serving
|-
|-
