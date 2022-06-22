Oumph! Plant-Based Kebab Doner Style 280G

Perfect for a Friday night kebab
Amazing! Just right to make a Friday night kebab with a couple of cheeky beers :D Thin ribbons of doner style goodness which works well in a pitta with some salad and a drop or two of chili sauce. Some fat does come out but I rest the "meat" on some kitchen roll before serving.
Good quality , tasty , made a nice kebab
Would be so much better if not so greasy
Decent enough and nicer once gone a bit crispy. Downside is it seems to have so much oil/fat in which somes out whilst cooking and makes it a greasy mess
Cooked in air fryer which helped drain oil off as
just horrible!
We like the other Oumph products but I can’t believe just how bad this stuff was. Fried it in water as per instructions. It turned into something rather ghastly, wet, falling apart and worst of all swimming in oil. The taste was really ordinary. We leftovers in the pan quickly congealed and set into one massive lump… just horrible! We will definitely not be buying this again!
Pretty tasty in a wrap
Really tasty, we enjoyed this with baked pitta bre
Delicious in a pitta!
I've not ever tried a meat doner kebab but this is delicious in its own right. Perfect in a pitta with salad and hot sauce. No soya or gluten either which is often what these alternatives are made of, so great if you have allergies!
Awful
Awful, tastes nothing like kebab meat, tastes nothing like any meat in fact.
The perfect healthier alternative to doner kebab.
This is delicious, it was full of flavour and easy to cook. It's a nice texture and you can't tell it's vegan. It was a big hit with the whole family, none of which are vegan and we'll be having it again very soon. I followed the instructions but added a little oil in the frying pan and cooked a little longer in the oven to give it that kebab feel. We had it with pitta bread and salad which went perfectly.