We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Oumph! Plant-Based Kebab Doner Style 280G

3.8(14)Write a review
Oumph! Plant-Based Kebab Doner Style 280G
£ 3.50
£12.50/kg

100 g contains:

Energy
1073kJ
256kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
20g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

medium

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1073kJ/256 kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced Kebab of pea protein, quick-frozen.
  • Learn more at: www.oumph.se/en
  • Oumph! - What?
  • Oumph! is Food from the plant kingdom. We believe in mouth-watering food that is easy to cook. In addition, it is good for the environment.* Rock your favourite kebab dish with our Kebab Döner Style!
  • *Compared to other protein sources, plant protein is resource efficient and has a lower climate impact. Oumph! Kebab Döner Style is a source of protein and fibre.
  • Made of Peas!
  • Epic veggie eating for free range humans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 280G
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein Concentrate 19%, Thickener (Methylcellulose, Carrageenan, Konjac Gum) Spices, Onion, Natural Flavours, Salt, Citrus Fibre, Caramelized Sugar, Dextrose, Garlic, Dry Yeast, Flavouring

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or colder.Do not refreeze after defrosting. Best before: see back of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Fry the kebab in 2 tbsp of water at high heat in a pan for about 3-5 minutes, or throw them into the oven with 2 tbsp of water at 175ºC for about 10 minutes.
2. Serve with what you like!
We like the kebab in pita bread with crispy vegetables and loads of sauce!

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • LiveKindly Collective AB,
  • Industrigatan 2,
  • 53473 Stora Levene.

Distributor address

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.

Return to

  • Livekindly UK Ltd.,
  • 15 High Street,
  • Brackley,
  • Northamptonshire,
  • NN13 7DH.
  • www.oumph.uk
  • customerservices.eu@thelivekindlyco.com

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1073kJ/256 kcal
Fat20 g
-of which saturates1.4 g
Carbohydrate9.2 g
-of which sugars0.6 g
Fibre4.5 g
Protein9.8 g
Salt1.9 g
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect for a Friday night kebab

5 stars

Amazing! Just right to make a Friday night kebab with a couple of cheeky beers :D Thin ribbons of doner style goodness which works well in a pitta with some salad and a drop or two of chili sauce. Some fat does come out but I rest the "meat" on some kitchen roll before serving.

Good quality , tasty , made a nice kebab

5 stars

Good quality , tasty , made a nice kebab

Would be so much better if not so greasy

4 stars

Decent enough and nicer once gone a bit crispy. Downside is it seems to have so much oil/fat in which somes out whilst cooking and makes it a greasy mess

Cooked in air fryer which helped drain oil off as

4 stars

Cooked in air fryer which helped drain oil off as otherwise it’s very greasy. Is good in pitta with salad

just horrible!

1 stars

We like the other Oumph products but I can’t believe just how bad this stuff was. Fried it in water as per instructions. It turned into something rather ghastly, wet, falling apart and worst of all swimming in oil. The taste was really ordinary. We leftovers in the pan quickly congealed and set into one massive lump… just horrible! We will definitely not be buying this again!

Pretty tasty in a wrap

4 stars

Pretty tasty in a wrap

Really tasty, we enjoyed this with baked pitta bre

5 stars

Really tasty, we enjoyed this with baked pitta bread!

Delicious in a pitta!

5 stars

I've not ever tried a meat doner kebab but this is delicious in its own right. Perfect in a pitta with salad and hot sauce. No soya or gluten either which is often what these alternatives are made of, so great if you have allergies!

Awful

1 stars

Awful, tastes nothing like kebab meat, tastes nothing like any meat in fact.

The perfect healthier alternative to doner kebab.

5 stars

This is delicious, it was full of flavour and easy to cook. It's a nice texture and you can't tell it's vegan. It was a big hit with the whole family, none of which are vegan and we'll be having it again very soon. I followed the instructions but added a little oil in the frying pan and cooked a little longer in the oven to give it that kebab feel. We had it with pitta bread and salad which went perfectly.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here