Nomo Chocolate Cookie Dough Reindeer 30G

Excellent vegan cookie dough!
Best vegan cookie dough I've ever tasted! Nomo does great q uality chocolate and this is a lovely little reindeer. I'd love to see more cookie dough products too
Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower), Cocoa Mass*, Maize Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Cocoa Nibs*, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Store in a cool, dry place.
30g = 1 x 30g portion
Pack. Don't Recycle
30g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2348kJ
|704kJ
|-
|563kcal
|169kcal
|Fat
|36g
|11g
|-of which saturates
|21g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|17g
|-of which sugars
|28g
|8.5g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.08g
|30g = 1 x 30g portion
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Best vegan cookie dough I've ever tasted! Nomo does great q uality chocolate and this is a lovely little reindeer. I'd love to see more cookie dough products too