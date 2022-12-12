We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cake Decor Flavours Writing Icing 76

Product Description

  • Coloured Writing Icings with Added Flavourings
  • Looking for Inspiration?
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes
  • So easy
  • Fun & Colourful
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours and No Hydrogenated Fats
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 76G

Information

Ingredients

Yellow Vanilla Flavour Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Pink Raspberry Flavour Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrates (Sweet Potato, Apple, Radish), Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavouring, Green Lime Flavour Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Blue Bubble-Gum Flavour Writing lcing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsitiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Flavouring

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight and heat.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • G68 9LH.
  • In EU:
  • Wilhelm-Theodor-Römheld Strasse 14,
  • D- 55130 Mainz,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Get in Touch: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk

Net Contents

76g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1635kJ/387kcal
Fat6.8g
of which saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate80.8g
of which sugars75.8g
Protein0.3g
Salt0.1g

Safety information

WARNING: Tube lid can present a choking hazard to small children.

