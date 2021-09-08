We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Irwin's Together Fruit Loaf 470G

5(1)Write a review
Irwin's Together Fruit Loaf 470G
£ 1.55
£0.33/100g

New

Product Description

  • Fruit Loaf
  • Fruit Loaf
  • This firm favourite is packed with sultanas and cherries.
  • For an easy breakfast or a quick snack, just toast and add butter.
  • We believe everyone has a right to feel good about what they eat - to take comfort in the aromas and experiences that bring us together at the table.
  • With over 100 years of craft, know-how and inspiration flowing through our veins, we're the master bakers who curate the best flavours, and bring you the true tastes of home.
  • This moist loaf is not just for afternoon tea. Try it toasted with honey & walnuts or loaded with berries.
  • Didn't finish it? Don't worry, it's freezable.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

Sultanas (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Peel (4%) (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil, Glace Cherries (3%) (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Erythrosine)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Use within 2 days once opened.Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a cool dry place for 2 hours. Best Before: See tag.

Name and address

  Specially made by:
  • Irwin's Bakery The Food Park,
  • Carn Industrial Estate,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • Northern Ireland,

Return to

  • Any Queries: Please call our customer care line free on 0800 3285 120 or email info@irwinsbakery.com
  • Irwin's Bakery The Food Park,
  • Carn Industrial Estate,
  • Portadown,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • Northern Ireland,
  • BT63 5WE.
  • www.irwinsbakery.com

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1284 kJ
-325 kcal
Fat5.3g
of which saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate60.0g
of which sugars31.3g
Fibre2.5g
Protein5.7g
Salt0.1g
The best fruit loaf

5 stars

Fantastic Fruit Loaf - loads of fruit and excellent toasted with butter

