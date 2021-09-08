Irwin's Together Fruit Loaf 470G

The best fruit loaf
Fantastic Fruit Loaf - loads of fruit and excellent toasted with butter
Sultanas (32%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Mixed Peel (4%) (Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Rapeseed Oil, Glace Cherries (3%) (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Erythrosine)), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Thickeners (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Use within 2 days once opened.Freezing: Freeze on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a cool dry place for 2 hours. Best Before: See tag.
470g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1284 kJ
|-
|325 kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|60.0g
|of which sugars
|31.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
