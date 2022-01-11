We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Slimfast Advanced Keto Fuel Shake Creamy Vanilla 320G

Slimfast Advanced Keto Fuel Shake Creamy Vanilla 320G

Vanilla flavour powdered shake mix with sweeteners.SlimFast Keto Shakes are not designed to be your only food and should be used as part of a varied, balanced diet and an active lifestyle.
199 Kcal‡‡1 serving = 180ml (32g powder + 180ml of water)
Welcome to SlimFast Keto! Nutritionally balanced for a lower-carb Keto lifestyle, our new advanced range is specially formulated to support your body in shifting its energy source from carbohydrates to fats.Crafted to help you feel Keto confident, our Fuel Shakes are sugar free and made with selected ingredients, enriched with zinc to help your body metabolise fat and vitamins B6 & B12 to support your energy levels*.Available in a range of deliciously satisfying shakes and snacks, SlimFast Advanced Keto is fuelled by fats and free from artificial colours and preservatives.*zinc contributes to normal metabolism of fatty acids and vitamins B6 & B12 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Fuelled by fatsSugar free
Pack size: 320G
Enriched with zinc to help your body metabolise fat and vitamins B6 & B12 to support your energy levels
Coconut Oil Powder (Milk), Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Medium Chain Triglyceride Powder (7%) (Milk), Avocado Oil Powder (3%), Natural Flavouring (Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Salt, Colour (Carotenes), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamin B6, Vanilla Bean Powder (0.1%), Zinc Oxide, Vitamin B12

May contain Gluten, Egg, Peanuts, Soya, Nuts. For allergens, please see ingredient in bold.

Pack contains 10 servings

320g ℮

To prepare your shake:A: Take 180ml of cold waterB: Add 2 level scoops of powder to the water (scoop in tub)C: Shake well for approximately 20 seconds

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesContains Sweeteners

