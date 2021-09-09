We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Duppy Share White Rum 70Cl

Product Description

  • Duppy Share White Rum 70cl
  • From the fashion. To the food to the jungle basslines growing up in 90s London. The influence of Jamaica was all around me but experiencing the culture up close during our annual trips back to my mother's land was unlike anything else. Inspired by the times she would make us stop by the roadside to buy the juiciest Julie mangos. Duppy white is the taste of the Jamaica I love.
  • On the nose you get bright banana. Mango and green thyme. As you taste. Smooth caramel sweetness and lively tropical fruits give way to pimento spice and a lively pot still rum finish. Duppy white is made with 100% Jamaican rum for 100% Jamaican flavour.- Kane Robinson
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth caramel sweetness and lively tropical fruits give way to pimento spice and a lively pot still rum finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Great Western Studios,
  • Alfred Road,
  • London,
  • W2 5EU.

Return to

  • www.theduppyshare.com

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Tastes absolutely gorgeous. 🔥🔥

5 stars

